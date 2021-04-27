Virginia women’s soccer team opens NCAA Tournament on Wednesday

The Virginia women’s soccer team finished the season at No. 12 in the polls. Coming into this week’s NCAA Tournament, however, the Cavaliers don’t have a top-16 seed.

No seed makes the path to the program’s first national title more difficult. Instead of an opening round bye, the Cavaliers face Southern Illinois Edwardsville on Wednesday night.

“I never believe a ref makes a difference between whether you win and lose, and I don’t think a committee makes a difference,” Virginia head coach Steve Swanson said. “I think we have to take responsibility for that, to me that’s the only way to look at it.”

While the Cavaliers were in the mix for a seed, they fell short, and they take ownership of that. UVa played fifth-seeded West Virginia to a draw in its regular-season finale after losing to the Mountaineers a week earlier. Losses to North Carolina, Florida State and Clemson represent other missed opportunities for the Wahoos.

Regardless of how the seeding shook out, UVa firmly believes it’s a threat to contend for the national title in the 48-team tournament. After a challenging ACC schedule, which included a narrow 4-3 defeat in the fall to top-seeded Florida State, it’s hard to argue with the sentiment. When the Cavaliers plays their best, they can beat just about anyone.