Virginia women’s soccer team one game away from College Cup

Eight teams remain in the NCAA women’s soccer tournament. Several of the favorites entering the tournament are still in contention, but just one unseeded team is still in the field.

That’s the Virginia Cavaliers, and they still feel a chip on their shoulder.

“I think we had a lot to prove, and I think we’re doing that,” sophomore forward Diana Ordoñez said. “I think everyone knows we are the only unseeded team left in the tournament, so that’s kind of exciting just being able to come out here and make a statement and show that it didn’t matter whether we had a number next to our name or not. We’re here. We’re ready to compete.”

UVa has played three games this tournament, outscoring its opponents 8-1. The Cavaliers used a 3-0 win over Rice, with every goal coming from Ordoñez, to punch their ticket to the Elite Eight. Sunday’s 5 p.m. match against TCU will provide the Cavaliers with their toughest tournament test yet.

The Horned Frogs are the No. 4 seed in the event, and they’ve only lost once this season. TCU is 12-1-2 this year, going an impressive 8-0-1 in the Big 12. Sunday will be TCU’s first Elite Eight appearance in program history.

“They’re going to be a handful,” Virginia head coach Steve Swanson said.