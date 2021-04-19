Virginia women’s soccer team makes NCAA Tournament field as at-large selection

For the 27th consecutive season, the Virginia women’s soccer team will compete in the NCAA Tournament.

The Cavaliers, who went 10-4-2 during the fall and spring, open play in the NCAA Tournament on April 28 at 7 p.m. against Southern Illinois Edwardsville. The entire 48-team NCAA field was revealed Monday afternoon.

Virginia earned a spot in the event as an at-large selection. While the Cavaliers didn’t earn a top-16 seed, they’re a threat to make a run in the tournament. UVa came in at No. 12 nationally in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll, and the team’s RPI sits at No. 23.

Five ACC teams made the field, including top-seeded Florida State and second-seeded North Carolina. The Cavaliers nearly took down the Seminoles in October, falling 4-3 in a highly competitive game in Charlottesville. UNC defeated Virginia 2-0 in November. UVa played ninth-seeded Duke to a draw in September.

SIU Edwardsville, UVa’s opening-round foe, won the Ohio Valley Conference to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament. All matches in the tournament will be played at locations in North Carolina to limit travel.