Virginia women’s soccer team makes NCAA Tournament field as at-large selection

For the 27th consecutive season, the Virginia women’s soccer team will compete in the NCAA Tournament.
The Cavaliers, who went 10-4-2 during the fall and spring, open play in the NCAA Tournament on April 28 at 7 p.m. against Southern Illinois Edwardsville. The entire 48-team NCAA field was revealed Monday afternoon.
Virginia earned a spot in the event as an at-large selection. While the Cavaliers didn’t earn a top-16 seed, they’re a threat to make a run in the tournament. UVa came in at No. 12 nationally in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll, and the team’s RPI sits at No. 23.
Five ACC teams made the field, including top-seeded Florida State and second-seeded North Carolina. The Cavaliers nearly took down the Seminoles in October, falling 4-3 in a highly competitive game in Charlottesville. UNC defeated Virginia 2-0 in November. UVa played ninth-seeded Duke to a draw in September.
SIU Edwardsville, UVa’s opening-round foe, won the Ohio Valley Conference to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament. All matches in the tournament will be played at locations in North Carolina to limit travel.
Should UVa advance out of the opening round, the Cavaliers would face No. 12 BYU on May 1 at 7 p.m. The Cougars went 11-3-1 this spring, scoring at least four goals in six games this spring. BYU enters the tournament riding a seven-match unbeaten streak, last losing on March 13 to Santa Clara.
A potential third meeting with West Virginia waits in the Sweet 16. The Mountaineers earned the No. 5 seed in the tournament and will face the winner of Rice and Furman in the round of 32.
Virginia and West Virginia met on April 3 and April 10. WVU won the April 3 matchup in Morgantown, defeating the Cavaliers 1-0. The two teams played to a 1-1 draw on April 10 in Charlottesville.
The Sweet 16 match, should UVa defeat SIUE and BYU, is scheduled for May 5 at 9 p.m.
While the UVa women’s soccer team’s NCAA Tournament streak extends another season, the Virginia men’s team was not included in the 36-team men's NCAA Tournament field after going 7-8-1 in the fall and spring. The postseason absence breaks a 39-year streak of the Cavaliers appearing in the NCAA Tournament, which was the longest streak in the history of men’s soccer.