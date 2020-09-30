Virginia women’s soccer team looks to finish scoring chances against Pittsburgh

The Virginia women’s soccer team has two wins over Virginia Tech, but it’s still seeking its first conference victory.

As if the 2020 sports season couldn’t become more unusual, both of UVa’s wins over the Hokies are designated as nonconference matchups this fall. The odd scheduling comes due to scheduling changes caused by COVID-19 and a shortened fall season.

Despite a strange fall slate, the Cavaliers (2-1-1, 0-1-1 ACC) have completed four games amid a pandemic. They’re competing at a time when they weren’t sure they would.

Regardless, they want ACC win No. 1.

“There’s a real appreciation for where we are and how far we’ve come, but there’s also this more singular focus of trying to prepare for each game and to try to maximize as much as you can out of the season not just in terms of results, but in terms of your performances and developing your players and those kinds of things,” head coach Steve Swanson said. “I’m proud of the team. I’m always proud of the team, but I’m proud of the team even more so now just because they’re managing the times as well as they possibly can.”

Making it to the season was a challenge. COVID-19 protocols still remain in place, as does the need to perform well on the field.