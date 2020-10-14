Virginia women’s soccer team hosts Louisville in Thursday night clash

After a canceled match against North Carolina last week due to COVID-19 and injury issues, the Virginia women’s soccer team returns to action Thursday night. The Cavaliers host Louisville at 8 p.m.

The first few weeks of the season have been challenging for the Wahoos, who have seen numerous contributors go down with injuries. Add in the daily management of COVID-19, and it’s tough to always field a healthy roster.

Virginia head coach Steve Swanson doesn’t expect a full roster Thursday night, but they have more players available than they did a week ago, when their scheduled match with the Tar Heels was canceled.

“Every team and every sport that’s playing this fall is dealing with similar circumstances to what we’re dealing with, and that was always going to be part of it,” Swanson said. “That was the risk you took when you went about it, but I think we would all say the alternative of not playing, this is much better than that.”

Swanson knows there are challenges to playing this fall, but the Cavaliers will do their best to take the field as much as they can safely.