Virginia women’s soccer team hosts Louisville in Thursday night clash

After a canceled match against North Carolina last week due to COVID-19 and injury issues, the Virginia women’s soccer team returns to action Thursday night. The Cavaliers host Louisville at 8 p.m.
The first few weeks of the season have been challenging for the Wahoos, who have seen numerous contributors go down with injuries. Add in the daily management of COVID-19, and it’s tough to always field a healthy roster.
Virginia head coach Steve Swanson doesn’t expect a full roster Thursday night, but they have more players available than they did a week ago, when their scheduled match with the Tar Heels was canceled.
“Every team and every sport that’s playing this fall is dealing with similar circumstances to what we’re dealing with, and that was always going to be part of it,” Swanson said. “That was the risk you took when you went about it, but I think we would all say the alternative of not playing, this is much better than that.”
Swanson knows there are challenges to playing this fall, but the Cavaliers will do their best to take the field as much as they can safely.
When the Cavaliers play, they look good. They’re 4-1-1 and 2-1-1 in the ACC this fall, winning three consecutive matches. Even with injuries piling up, Virginia beat Miami 3-0 in its latest outing.
With players missing, veterans and newcomers stepped up in the 3-0 victory.
Player development represents a goal for Swanson. He knows the shortened fall season is unusual, and while he wants his team to win games, he always wants to give everyone chances to compete. He knows his team will be at its best during spring contests and postseason play if players outside the upperclassmen starters see playing time.
“The silver lining is I think it’s been good to see some other players get their chance, get an opportunity and to see them develop and progress,” Swanson said.
Sophomore Lacey McCormack tallied the first goal of her UVa career in the win over the Hurricanes. In goal, the Wahoos have given redshirt freshman Cayla White some playing time this fall, and she’s taken advantage of the opportunity.
White has logged 166 minutes across two games, and she’s yet to allow a goal. She’s made six saves.
Virginia expects a challenge Thursday from a good Louisville team. The Cardinals are 3-1 overall and in the ACC this fall. They’ve outscored opponents 8-1 this season, posting three shutout victories.
“We’re going to need strong performances again from the players that are available in order for us to get a win,” Swanson said. “It’ll be a difficult game.”
The difficult game comes during a difficult season.
It’s been a challenging few months for all athletic programs, and the women’s soccer program has dealt with a series of unfortunate injuries this fall. Coupled with the pandemic, it’s been a challenge.
“It’s been interesting, it’s been very challenging, but I think there are silver linings in all things,” Swanson said. “I think it’s brought our team closer together in many ways, even though we can’t interact like we normally can. We’ve had to be more resilient. We’ve had to have a stronger mentality.”
Swanson and the Wahoos try to find positives during the struggles, and they’re hopeful they can add another win to their resume Thursday night after over a week away from competition.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!