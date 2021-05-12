Virginia women’s soccer team faces familiar foe with national title spot on the line

The Seminoles recorded 10 shutouts this season, allowing just seven goals all year. UVa accounted for three of those seven goals, with junior Alexa Spaanstra and sophomore Diana Ordonez each scoring. That duo comes into Thursday’s game playing well, combining for seven of Virginia’s nine goals in the NCAA Tournament.

Senior goalkeeper Laurel Ivory also is playing her best soccer of the season, having recorded clean sheets in each of the UVa’s last three games. The Cavaliers’ defense hasn’t given up a goal in the team’s last 349 minutes of game time.

Swanson believes UVa’s best shot to take down Florida State will come in transition. Florida State often controls possession in tight spaces, but that can lead to them having to defend wide spaces when opponents break away in transition. The Cavaliers were successful doing that in the first meeting.

“I think probably one of the keys is how can we hit them in transition and take advantage of the time that we do have the ball in the space that we can get,” Swanson said. “That’s always the biggest challenge with them.”