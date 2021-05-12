Virginia women’s soccer team faces familiar foe with national title spot on the line

For women's soccer programs, building momentum during the 2020-21 regular season felt like a nearly impossible task.
The NCAA Tournament, which features a bubble-like environment and regularly scheduled games, actually brought the consistency Virginia needed during a disjointed and COVID-19 altered season.
“I think we’ve felt that if we could get a little momentum within the tournament that we could have a good showing,” head coach Steve Swanson said.
The Cavaliers found momentum with a 3-1 opening round win over Southern Illinois Edwardsville, and they’ve turned those positive vibes into three more wins and the program’s first College Cup appearance since 2014. After beating No. 4 TCU on Sunday, the unseeded Wahoos will face No. 1 Florida State on Thursday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2 with the winner advancing to the national championship game.
Between a fragmented schedule, injuries and COVID-19 protocols, finding a rhythm this season was a chore for the UVa women’s soccer team. The Cavaliers lost two top midfielders to ACL injuries, several players missed chunks of time in the fall due to COVID-19 contact tracing and the team went nearly a month in the spring without a regular-season match.
The fall sport’s NCAA Tournament being moved to the spring was the ultimate disruptor for everyone.
“Typically for us in a typical year, the fall is all dedicated to putting the team together, going and trying to compete for a national championship,” Florida State head coach Mark Krikorian said. “In the spring, we could care less what the results are it’s all about individual player development. This spring, we haven’t had that.”
Some teams, like UVa, played in the fall with a handful of games in the spring. A few teams, like Virginia’s second round opponent BYU, didn’t play in the fall, completing their full season in the spring. Other squads, like Florida State, played in the fall but only played exhibitions and scrimmages in the spring. After winning the ACC title and earning the conference’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament, FSU opted not to add any regular-season matches in the spring.
Florida State instead played two exhibitions against the National Women’s Soccer League’s Orlando Pride. The Seminoles played another two exhibitions against Racing Louisville FC, another NWSL team. FSU even added a pair of exhibitions against men’s teams.
“We took a very different tactic,” Krikorian said. “I don’t know if in any other circumstance we would have done this, but we did.”
The team’s lone spring college opponent was its rival, Florida. The team’s played a friendly.
“Nothing between Florida State and the University of Florida is ever really friendly,” Krikorian joked.
Despite no official games in the spring, FSU earned the No. 1 seed in the tournament and advanced to the Final Four with wins over Milwaukee, Penn State and Duke. The win over the Blue Devils in the Elite Eight came in a penalty kick shootout, one of the few times this year the Seminoles have been tested in a match.
One of the Seminoles' close calls came back in October, when they beat UVa 4-3 in Charlottesville. The Cavaliers fell behind 2-0 quickly, but rallied back to knot the game at 3-3 in the final 30 minutes. FSU delivered the winning goal in the final 10 minutes.
“We were almost on the verge of getting blown out there after the first 10 or 12 minutes of that game, and yet we got ourselves back in it and made it a 3-3 game and lost at the end,” Swanson. “There’s some positives out of that.”
One of the positives is that Virginia scored three goals.
The Seminoles, while perhaps best known this season as an exceptional attacking team, are also stellar defensively. Freshman goalkeeper Cristina Roque is every bit as good as advertised coming out of high school and the team does a good job of dominating possession to limit shot attempts headed Roque’s way.
Florida State is about as complete a team as there is in the sport. The Seminoles check in at fifth nationally in scoring with 2.86 goals per game and 13th in goals-against average, allowing just .49 goals per contest. The team has few weaknesses.
The Seminoles recorded 10 shutouts this season, allowing just seven goals all year. UVa accounted for three of those seven goals, with junior Alexa Spaanstra and sophomore Diana Ordonez each scoring. That duo comes into Thursday’s game playing well, combining for seven of Virginia’s nine goals in the NCAA Tournament.
Senior goalkeeper Laurel Ivory also is playing her best soccer of the season, having recorded clean sheets in each of the UVa’s last three games. The Cavaliers’ defense hasn’t given up a goal in the team’s last 349 minutes of game time.
Swanson believes UVa’s best shot to take down Florida State will come in transition. Florida State often controls possession in tight spaces, but that can lead to them having to defend wide spaces when opponents break away in transition. The Cavaliers were successful doing that in the first meeting.
“I think probably one of the keys is how can we hit them in transition and take advantage of the time that we do have the ball in the space that we can get,” Swanson said. “That’s always the biggest challenge with them.”
If UVa can attack in transition and lean on another good defensive performance, the team could punch its ticket to the national title match for the first time since 2014. Swanson’s message to his team remains the same as it was at the beginning of the tournament, and it has nothing to do with the high stakes.