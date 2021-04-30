Virginia women’s soccer team embraces underdog role in NCAA Tournament

“They’re very athletic, very direct and got obviously some capable players that can score goals,” Virginia head coach Steve Swanson said.

Four BYU players have scored eight goals or more this season, with senior midfielder Mikayla Colohan leading the way. She’s found the back of the net 11 times this spring. Senior forward Cameron Tucker is another matchup concern. She leads the Cougars with eight assists, and she’s also added eight goals.

BYU is unbeaten in its past eight matches, and the team’s three losses all came by just one goal. Two of the Cougars’ losses came to UCLA and Santa Clara, who both earned national seeds for this year’s tournament.

“I think one of the things that hopefully will help us will be the two games we played against West Virginia to end our spring, especially given that they’re similar,” Swanson said. “They have some similar tendencies, so hopefully that’ll help us.”

UVa fell to West Virginia 1-0 on April 3, but played a better game on April 10, tying the Mountaineers 1-1.