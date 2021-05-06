Virginia women’s soccer team eases into Elite Eight with 3-0 win over Rice

The Virginia women’s soccer team is headed to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2015.

The Cavaliers broke their three-match Sweet 16 losing streak with a dominant 3-0 victory over Rice late Wednesday night at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. Virginia controlled possession throughout the match and used a hat trick from sophomore Diana Ordoñez to dispatch the Owls.

“It wasn’t as easy as the score line,” Virginia head coach Steve Swanson said. “They are a good team that is very capable of counters and getting goals on set plays. We knew it would be a tough match and it was.”

Ordoñez, who has a team-high 12 goals on the season, was active throughout the match. As a team, UVa (13-4-2, 5-2-1 ACC) dominated the ball and generated plenty of chances in each half.

"I think it was a huge team effort," Ordoñez said. "I think we executed the game plan exactly the way that the coaches wanted us to."

In the final 10 minutes of the first half, the Wahoos turned a chance into a goal. Ordoñez had the ball toward the middle of the box, when she was brought to the ground by a Rice defender. A foul was called, and a penalty kick was awarded.