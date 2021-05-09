Virginia women’s soccer team defeats TCU, punches ticket to College Cup

Lizzy Sieracki’s first goal of the season came at the perfect time.
The redshirt senior received a corner kick from freshman Lia Godfrey and made perfect contact on a header to drive the ball into the net.
“It was great to see Lizzy score that one,” Virginia head coach Steve Swanson said. “It was a superb corner kick by Lia. We’ve been working on our set pieces and it’s moments like that, that really make a difference.”
Sieracki’s goal, which came in the 60th minute, proved to be the difference in the Virginia women’s soccer team’s 1-0 victory over No. 4 TCU on Sunday at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. With the win, the Wahoos are headed to the College Cup for the first time since 2014.
“With the tournament we have, even with just 48 teams, all the teams are good teams,” Swanson said. “There are no easy games.”
While Sieracki’s goal was ultimately enough for the win, the Horned Frogs made a late push for the equalizer.
Senior midfielder Yazmeen Ryan put a shot toward the net just a few minutes after Sieracki’s goal. The shot from the middle of the field smacked the crossbar as UVa senior goalkeeper Laurel Ivory dove to her left. The ball bounced directly down, nearly crossing the line for a goal.
Instead, it moved slightly onto the field of play. Ivory bounced back up after falling to the ground from her dive and snatched the ball before any TCU players could deflect the rebound into the goal. TCU’s bench disagreed with the officials that the ball didn’t cross the line, and the bench was awarded a yellow card after arguing.
That was the Horned Frogs’ best chance to tie the match, although Ivory was required to make a couple saves in the final 10 minutes.
Virginia controlled possession for much of the game, including the first half. The Cavaliers were less aggressive offensively after scoring their goal, but the first two thirds of the match were played with UVa in control of the ball.
Ultimately, the unseeded Cavaliers (14-4-2, 5-2-1 ACC) had plenty of firepower to advance past a special TCU squad, which finishes the season with a 12-2-2 record.
“They are the real deal,” Swanson said. “They took away some of what we did and I give them a lot of credit. I give our players credit for seeing the game through and getting the victory.”
Swanson’s team advances to face No. 1 Florida State in the Final Four. The Seminoles are a perfect 13-0 this spring, and they beat Duke in penalty kicks Sunday to punch their ticket to the College Cup.
Florida State and UVa met in Charlottesville in October, with the Seminoles winning a thrilling match 4-3. FSU jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first 15 minutes of that fall match before Virginia answered. The Seminoles added a third first-half goal and led 3-1 at the break. In the final 45 minutes, UVa performed much better, tying the match at 3-3 in the 64th minute. A goal in the 81st minute handed Florida State the victory.
Interestingly, the Seminoles have only allowed three total goals in eight matches since the Cavaliers were able to tally three goals on their defense.
The meeting between FSU and UVa guarantees at least one ACC team will play for the national title. No. 2 North Carolina faces No. 11 Santa Clara in the other semifinal matchup, creating a potential all-ACC national championship match.
After entering the NCAA Tournament unseeded, Virginia is just two wins away from winning the first national title in program history.
“For us to get where we’ve gotten is great,” Swanson said. “We’re proud of that, but we have a bigger goal. We’re trying to do something we haven’t done before and we’re very focused on that at this point in time.”