Virginia women’s soccer team defeats TCU, punches ticket to College Cup

Instead, it moved slightly onto the field of play. Ivory bounced back up after falling to the ground from her dive and snatched the ball before any TCU players could deflect the rebound into the goal. TCU’s bench disagreed with the officials that the ball didn’t cross the line, and the bench was awarded a yellow card after arguing.

That was the Horned Frogs’ best chance to tie the match, although Ivory was required to make a couple saves in the final 10 minutes.

Virginia controlled possession for much of the game, including the first half. The Cavaliers were less aggressive offensively after scoring their goal, but the first two thirds of the match were played with UVa in control of the ball.

Ultimately, the unseeded Cavaliers (14-4-2, 5-2-1 ACC) had plenty of firepower to advance past a special TCU squad, which finishes the season with a 12-2-2 record.

“They are the real deal,” Swanson said. “They took away some of what we did and I give them a lot of credit. I give our players credit for seeing the game through and getting the victory.”

Swanson’s team advances to face No. 1 Florida State in the Final Four. The Seminoles are a perfect 13-0 this spring, and they beat Duke in penalty kicks Sunday to punch their ticket to the College Cup.