Virginia women’s soccer team defeats Notre Dame in front of massive crowd

For 81 minutes of action Sunday, Virginia and Notre Dame were scoreless. The final nine minutes provided plenty of fireworks for the crowd of 2,490 at Klöckner Stadium.

UVa scored twice in 37 seconds to take a 2-0 lead with eight minutes left. Then, with the game seemingly over, Notre Dame fought back to keep fans on the edge of their seats until the clock struck zero. The Fighting Irish added a goal in the 85th minute, pulling within a goal and battling to the very end.

“Kind of crazy,” UVa senior forward Alexa Spaanstra said. “Maybe a little boring in the beginning … but we could really hear the crowd toward the end of it with some chants and stuff like that. We knew once we got one goal that we’d be able to break them again.”

It was a tremendous display of soccer from the two ranked ACC programs, and No. 2 UVa (13-1-1, 6-0-1 ACC) ultimately outlasted No. 17 Notre Dame (12-2-1, 6-1 ACC) for a 2-1 win.

The performance pleased the majority of the crowd, which was UVa’s biggest since an Oct. 14, 2017 match against Clemson. That game, a 0-0 draw, drew 2,596 fans.

“I definitely got the chills before the game," forward Haley Hopkins said, "just taking the field and hearing the booming cheering was something special.”