Virginia women’s soccer team begins season Thursday with national title hopes

The Virginia women’s soccer team enters the fall season poised to contend for the program’s first national championship.
This year’s team, fresh off a College Cup appearance in the spring, begins its season Thursday against Richmond. The goal is clear for the Wahoos, who want to punch their ticket to a 28th consecutive NCAA Tournament and end their season with a victory.
“Our goal every year is to win an ACC championship, win an NCAA championship,” Virginia head coach Steve Swanson said. “Those are our goals every year, so nothing’s changed in that regard. I do think that as coaches we’ve always believed in this team, but sometimes with youth they need some more tangible evidence of that.”
An impressive postseason run — UVa made the Final Four in the spring thanks to four NCAA Tournament wins — gives the Cavaliers hope that they’ll turn lofty preseason expectations into a special fall season. UVa proved its ability in the spring, only falling in the NCAA Tournament to No. 1 Florida State in a game it had chances to win.
“We were definitely dominating,” Taryn Torres said after the national semifinal loss to the Seminoles. “We felt in control. As good as Florida State is, I felt like we were the better team in the first half.”
UVa left the NCAA Tournament believing it was a good enough team to win a national title. That feeling remains as the Cavaliers prepare for their fall slate.
“The one thing that the tournament gave us this spring is confidence,” Swanson said. “It gave us more confidence. We can do this. We’re capable of doing this. We’ve known that, but I think the team believes that, and that’s important.”
UVa, thanks to COVID-19 eligibility relief granted by the NCAA, returns many of the stars from last year’s stellar unit. The group is experienced and confident after last season’s success.
There’s a noticeable hunger within the group, according to Swanson. His team wants more than it achieved last season.
For good reason, the Cavaliers earned the No. 4 preseason ranking in the United Soccer Coaches poll.
Laurel Ivory returns as the starting goalkeeper. Forward Alexa Spaanstra and midfielder Lia Godfrey both earned preseason All-ACC nods. Junior forward Diana Ordonez didn’t make the stacked preseason all-conference team, but she’s scored 27 goals in two collegiate seasons.
Taryn Torres, a graduate student, returns at midfield. Fellow graduate student Lizzy Sieracki should anchor the team’s defense. Other key contributors figure to include seniors Claire Constant and Rebecca Jarrett. Constant plays defense, while Jarrett stars at forward.
Swanson’s team even added Haley Hopkins, a graduate transfer from Vanderbilt who earned All-SEC honors in 2018, 2019 and 2020. She offers additional attacking talent.
“Experience is such a valuable commodity in this league and at our level, especially when you’re trying to win championships,” Swanson said.
On paper, UVa seems like a top pick to win the national title. The Cavaliers are certainly in the mix, but they aren’t the only team that returned a roster full of championship-caliber players.
UVa is the nation’s No. 4 team entering the fall, but it was picked to finish third in the ACC. Florida State is the No. 1 team entering the season, and North Carolina sits at No. 3. Duke and Clemson sit at No. 6 and No. 7 in the national preseason poll.
Playing in a strong league means UVa will face frequent tests this fall. A couple marquee nonconference games make the schedule even tougher.
UVa’s season begins with Richmond on Thursday before a Sunday visit to No. 12 West Virginia. When the regular season concludes on Oct. 28, UVa will have faced six teams in the top 12 of the preseason poll, with four of those games coming on the road or at a neutral site.
Virginia’s fourth game of the season comes on Sept. 2 in Harrisonburg against Santa Clara, the defending national champion.
“We’re gonna find out where we are early, and we’re gonna find out where we are often,” Swanson said.
In total, 10 of UVa’s 18 matches come outside of Charlottesville.
UVa will play six road ACC games compared to four home conference games. The lopsided schedule is to make up for the 2017 season, when UVa played six home conference matches and four road contests due to logistical challenges that made North Carolina unable to host UVa that season.
The rigorous schedule is designed to prepare Virginia for a national championship run in November and into December.
About the only thing missing from UVa’s program resume is a national title. This year’s team wants to make history.