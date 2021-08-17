Virginia women’s soccer team begins season Thursday with national title hopes

The Virginia women’s soccer team enters the fall season poised to contend for the program’s first national championship.

This year’s team, fresh off a College Cup appearance in the spring, begins its season Thursday against Richmond. The goal is clear for the Wahoos, who want to punch their ticket to a 28th consecutive NCAA Tournament and end their season with a victory.

“Our goal every year is to win an ACC championship, win an NCAA championship,” Virginia head coach Steve Swanson said. “Those are our goals every year, so nothing’s changed in that regard. I do think that as coaches we’ve always believed in this team, but sometimes with youth they need some more tangible evidence of that.”

An impressive postseason run — UVa made the Final Four in the spring thanks to four NCAA Tournament wins — gives the Cavaliers hope that they’ll turn lofty preseason expectations into a special fall season. UVa proved its ability in the spring, only falling in the NCAA Tournament to No. 1 Florida State in a game it had chances to win.

“We were definitely dominating,” Taryn Torres said after the national semifinal loss to the Seminoles. “We felt in control. As good as Florida State is, I felt like we were the better team in the first half.”