Virginia women’s soccer standout Rebecca Jarrett out for the season with knee injury

“I know she is getting all of our love and all of our support throughout this injury, and she’s going to be more than fine,” Ivory said. “She’s gonna be coming back stronger than anybody I’ve ever seen come back from this injury.”

With Jarrett out, players like Lia Godfrey and Diana Ordonez have stepped up to score goals. Other standouts, including Haley Hopkins and Alexa Spaanstra, will need to be sharp as Virginia navigates a challenging schedule.

Losing Jarrett also hurts the team from a leadership perspective. Few players bring consistent energy like Jarrett, and teammates looked up to the star forward.

“As a player, she’s obviously special, you can see that on TV, you can see that on stat lines,” Ivory said, “but what’s unique about her is that she is such a core piece of the heart of this team.”

Ivory believes several players will help fill the leadership void left by Jarrett as the season progresses. There’s still confidence within the UVa locker room about the team’s prospects this fall, but they’re disappointed for a key player and leader.

“I think the best thing we can do if we have feelings for her, which we all do, is play for her, play hard for her,” Swanson said. “We have to do that for all our injured players. I think that’s what good teams do.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.