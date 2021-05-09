Virginia women’s golf team opens NCAA Regional on Monday

When the Virginia women’s golf team tees it up Monday morning at its NCAA Regional, the Cavaliers have one goal in mind: winning the event.

The top six seeds in the NCAA’s three-day Columbus Regional advance to the NCAA Championships in Arizona on May 21. The Cavaliers are the No. 3 seed in the regional, positioning them among the pre-tournament favorites to both advance and contend for their first NCAA Regional title.

“Obviously the goal is to win it because a win gets you top six,” junior Riley Smyth said. “I think just knowing that our seed means nothing. It’s still anyone’s game. Anyone can make top six.”

It’s a wide-open field with 18 teams, with ACC champion Duke as the top seed. Arizona State is the second seed. UVa will play its opening round with Duke and Arizona State. Several quality programs are seeded outside the top six, including Michigan, Clemson and Oklahoma at seven, eight and nine, respectively.

UVa needs to perform well over the 54-hole stroke play event to advance to the NCAA Championships later in the month. With a deep and balanced team, the Cavaliers firmly believe they can win the national title if they are able to make the event.