Virginia women’s golf team opens NCAA Regional on Monday

When the Virginia women’s golf team tees it up Monday morning at its NCAA Regional, the Cavaliers have one goal in mind: winning the event.
The top six seeds in the NCAA’s three-day Columbus Regional advance to the NCAA Championships in Arizona on May 21. The Cavaliers are the No. 3 seed in the regional, positioning them among the pre-tournament favorites to both advance and contend for their first NCAA Regional title.
“Obviously the goal is to win it because a win gets you top six,” junior Riley Smyth said. “I think just knowing that our seed means nothing. It’s still anyone’s game. Anyone can make top six.”
It’s a wide-open field with 18 teams, with ACC champion Duke as the top seed. Arizona State is the second seed. UVa will play its opening round with Duke and Arizona State. Several quality programs are seeded outside the top six, including Michigan, Clemson and Oklahoma at seven, eight and nine, respectively.
UVa needs to perform well over the 54-hole stroke play event to advance to the NCAA Championships later in the month. With a deep and balanced team, the Cavaliers firmly believe they can win the national title if they are able to make the event.
The team’s top five players all have stroke averages below 75, and each of the five players has at least three rounds under par this season. Smyth is tied with senior Beth Lillie for the team lead with a scoring average of 73.
UVa is currently ranked No. 11 nationally, and they’ve played frequently against ACC teams such as No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Wake Forest and No. 8 Florida State. Some rounds, they’ve defeated those teams.
“It’s such a great experience to be on a team like this because we know that we have as good of a chance as anybody in the country to win the national championship,” Smyth said.
Facing elite competition in the ACC has been a blessing for the Wahoos. Playing with and against top teams doesn’t require significant travel, and the Cavaliers have played against the best in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina this spring.
“We’ve been so lucky that in this pandemic year we haven’t had to go very far to be able to get some really good competition to prepare us for the postseason,” Virginia head coach Ria Scott said.
The timing of the regional provides an additional test for the program. UVa’s student-athletes traveled to Columbus while dealing with final exams.
Scott’s team decided to head to Ohio on Friday, which gave four of the team’s players the chance to take final exams on Saturday. The head coach’s goal this week is to have her players compartmentalize as much as possible. When playing golf, she’s hopeful they focus on golf. When studying or taking tests, stay present and focus on the school work.
As the team’s academic challenges wind down, they’re hopeful the golf courses facing them get tougher. The team thrives in windy conditions on tough courses, embracing the challenge of subpar weather, thick rough and fast greens.
“I think the challenge, to be honest, helps them stay really present,” Scott said. “Something that we’ve talked about all spring is you play really hard to the end because you don’t know what a good score is going to be on that day. When they let go of score expectations, I think that’s what really helps them perform and focus on the shot at hand.”
Fortunately for Virginia, Scott expects a tough course this week. Ohio State’s Scarlet Course is the host course for the event, and Scott believes the greens will play fast and there should be thick rough surrounding fairways and greens.
That’s right in UVa’s wheelhouse.
“It’s going to be a really good challenge, but it’s a fair challenge that can really separate some of the best teams,” Scott said.