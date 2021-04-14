Virginia women’s golf team focuses on the ‘process’ ahead of ACC Championships

The top four teams will meet in the match play semifinals on Saturday. The two teams able to advance out of the semifinals will compete in a match play round for the conference title Sunday.

“This conference is so strong this year that if you get to qualify in that top four of stroke play, you are very, very capable and deserving of winning this championship,” Scott said.

All four days of competition will take place at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. It’s a course where Lillie had success in 2019, finishing in a tie for fifth in the ACC Championships after shooting 5-under par in her final round of the three-day event.

“My putter was hot that day,” Lillie said. “I remember the back nine, I was kind of on fire with my putter and felt like I could make anything and on those greens that’s a really cool feeling.”

The senior can share some course knowledge, especially on the tricky putting surfaces, with her underclassmen peers as they embark on an important few days of golf.

Virginia’s team, led by Lillie, believes it can win the ACC championship. They have the roster to win the event, and they’re hopeful that staying within the moment and focusing on process rather than results will carry them through four days of intense competition.

“We know we can beat anyone we play when we play our best, so we’ll just stick around and be a pest to all those teams who have the burden of expectation,” Lillie said.

