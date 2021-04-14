Virginia women’s golf team focuses on the ‘process’ ahead of ACC Championships

Talk to anyone on the Virginia women’s golf team and you’ll be sure to hear the word “process” come up at least once or twice.
The Cavaliers enter the ACC Championships this week with their focus squarely on the process of playing golf. While it sounds like a sports cliché, when the team tees it up Thursday, the players want to take their rounds one shot at a time.
A top-15 team this spring, the Cavaliers know they’re capable of winning the conference title, but they don’t think that’ll happen if they deviate from their process.
“There are all these things in postseason and at bigger tournaments that can be distracting,” Virginia coach Ria Scott said. “The challenge is always bringing it back to their process and their belief in themselves.”
Well-known sports psychologist Bob Rotella, who has worked at UVa for two decades, often gives the team advice on how to stay within their process. Rotella’s advice comes with tremendous credibility. He’s worked with several major champions, including Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy, at the professional level.
Jason Freeman, UVa’s sports psychologist, also speaks with the team on a regular basis about the mental side of sports.
“The balance of working with both of them is so, so valuable for our program,” Scott said. “They both are able to provide us with different insights and help us manage the conversations we have with ourselves, which in golf is the most important thing.”
A sound mental game will factor into UVa’s chances this week, but like any sport, you need the talent to win a team title. The Cavaliers have plenty of that.
The team’s five-player lineup includes senior Beth Lillie, junior Riley Smyth, sophomores Virginia Bossi, Celeste Valinho and freshman Jennifer Cleary. All players average fewer than 75 shots per round, and all five players have at least three rounds under par this spring.
“It’s cool to have a team where on any given day, anybody can go low or be the winner,” Lillie said. “I think it kind of takes pressure off in a way because we don’t have to play perfect golf. We just have to play our golf and as long as we do that, we have a great shot at winning.”
Golfstat.com lists the Cavaliers as the No. 4 seed entering the conference championship. UVa is the No. 12 team in the country. No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Wake Forest and No. 8 Florida State are the ACC teams ahead of Virginia in the rankings, but the Wahoos aren’t far behind the top seeds.
This year’s tournament format, a change from previous seasons, will challenge the team’s mental and physical abilities. As opposed to a stroke-play only format, Thursday includes 36 holes of stroke play. Friday tacks on another 18 holes of stroke play. After the three, 18-hole rounds, the field is narrowed to the top four teams with the lowest scores.
The top four teams will meet in the match play semifinals on Saturday. The two teams able to advance out of the semifinals will compete in a match play round for the conference title Sunday.
“This conference is so strong this year that if you get to qualify in that top four of stroke play, you are very, very capable and deserving of winning this championship,” Scott said.
All four days of competition will take place at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. It’s a course where Lillie had success in 2019, finishing in a tie for fifth in the ACC Championships after shooting 5-under par in her final round of the three-day event.
“My putter was hot that day,” Lillie said. “I remember the back nine, I was kind of on fire with my putter and felt like I could make anything and on those greens that’s a really cool feeling.”
The senior can share some course knowledge, especially on the tricky putting surfaces, with her underclassmen peers as they embark on an important few days of golf.
Virginia’s team, led by Lillie, believes it can win the ACC championship. They have the roster to win the event, and they’re hopeful that staying within the moment and focusing on process rather than results will carry them through four days of intense competition.
“We know we can beat anyone we play when we play our best, so we’ll just stick around and be a pest to all those teams who have the burden of expectation,” Lillie said.