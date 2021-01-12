Virginia women’s basketball team postpones two more games as COVID-19 issues linger

A challenging season for the Virginia women’s basketball team keeps getting tougher.

The ACC announced Tuesday that UVa’s game with N.C. State, which was scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed. Both Virginia and N.C. State remain in COVID-19 protocols as they deal with virus issues within their respective programs.

The Cavaliers' scheduled game with Georgia Tech on Sunday also was postponed.

With the postponements, UVa’s next scheduled game is a Jan. 21 home contest with North Carolina. The Cavaliers have not played a game since Dec. 13, and they’ve seen their last six scheduled games postponed.

Earlier in the season, Virginia also had a game canceled due to injury issues within the program.

Tina Thompson’s team is 0-5 when it’s been able to take the court safely for games this season. The Cavaliers have struggled with depth, as players have missed time due to injury. Virginia entered the season young and inexperienced, and the increased lack of depth has led to on-court struggles through a small sample size of games this season.