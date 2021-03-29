Virginia women’s basketball team adds pair of Ivy League transfers

The Virginia women’s basketball program officially announced the addition of two Ivy League graduate transfers Monday.

Eleah Parker, a forward from Penn, and McKenna Dale, a guard from Brown, will join the team for the 2021-22 season. Neither athlete competed in 2020-21 after the Ivy League opted not to play basketball this winter.

Parker gives UVa an impressive inside presence. The 2019 and 2020 Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year is listed at 6-foot-4. She uses her size well, and averaged 8.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game during her three-year career with Penn.

While defense is Parker’s strong suit, she still scores the ball well, averaging 12.9 points per contest during her career despite only playing 26.8 minutes per game. Parker is an efficient scorer, shooting 48.5% from the field in her career.

If there’s one weakness to Parker’s game, it’s free-throw shooting. She made 53.1% of her free-throw attempts at Penn, including a 38.2% mark in 2019-20.

Overall, Parker is a solid addition for Virginia. She gives the team an option in the post both offensively and as a solid defender. She’s played 89 games in her collegiate career, giving her the experience necessary to earn minutes immediately.