Virginia women’s basketball team adds fifth transfer of offseason

The Virginia women’s basketball team’s 2022 roster is slowly taking shape, thanks in large part to transfer additions.

Camryn Taylor is joining the Cavaliers as a transfer from Marquette with three years of eligibility remaining. The program officially announced Taylor’s signing Wednesday.

The 6-foot-2 forward averaged 12 points and 6.9 rebounds per game in 2020-21 as a sophomore. She started all 26 games for the Eagles and earned All-Big East honorable mention honors. She was a member of the freshman all-conference team in 2019-20.

Taylor is the second transfer addition from Marquette this offseason for UVa, which recently announced that guard Taylor Valladay would join the team. She averaged 5.2 points and 1.8 assists for the Eagles in 2020-21, coming off the bench in every game. Like Taylor, Valladay has three years of eligibility remaining after playing two seasons with Marquette.

The other transfers joining the Cavaliers this offseason were Corina Carter, Eleah Parker and McKenna Dale. Carter is a point guard from New Mexico with three seasons of eligibility, while Parker and Dale are both graduate transfers. Parker has one year of eligibility remaining, while Dale has two since she missed an entire year due to injury earlier in her career.