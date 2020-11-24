Virginia women’s basketball season preview: With young team, Thompson stresses patience

When rushing and allowing the defense to speed up the offense, turnovers and mistakes come. Patience offensively is a focus for the Wahoos.

“We all bring a speed aspect, but we have to remind ourselves to kind of slow it down,” Miller said. “We tend to get a little anxious and we lose patience, so that’s been a key word for us, just patience, slowing down, waiting for screens and stuff like that.”

It’s easy for fans to forget the human aspect of playing in a pandemic, but even adjusting to college life offers a stressful test for Virginia’s young team.

Typically, underclassmen come to UVa and experience life as a basketball player, while also enjoying other experiences with their teammates or classmates. They meet new friends through classes and social activities. Those events aren’t nearly as prevalent with the pandemic forcing people to socially distance, making college a very different experience in 2020.

“We saw a lot of tough days,” Thompson said. “College is where you come to be social, to get to know people, to have new experiences and to kind of be out and experience things anew so that being taken away from them made it really, really tough.”