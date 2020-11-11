Virginia women’s basketball schedule released

A day after the Virginia men’s basketball program learned its 2020-21 schedule, the Cavaliers' women’s basketball team received its full 2020-21 slate.

Tina Thompson and the Wahoos open the season on the road, facing Central Florida in Orlando on Nov. 25. Virginia’s first home game comes on Nov. 29 against East Carolina. A few days later, the Cavaliers welcome James Madison to John Paul Jones Arena for a Dec. 3 matchup.

The team’s short nonconference schedule concludes with a Dec. 6 road game against George Washington.

Given the pandemic, the ACC opted to break into three regional divisions. The Cavaliers will play 20 conference games this season, with 12 of them being home-and-away games against divisional opponents. They’ll also play four home games and four road games against foes outside the regional division.

Virginia’s home-and-away divisional partners are Clemson, Duke, Florida State, North Carolina, N.C. State and Virginia Tech. The Wahoos face Boston College, Georgia Tech, Louisville and Wake Forest only at home.

Miami, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh and Syracuse represent the four teams the Cavaliers will only face on the road.