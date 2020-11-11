Virginia women’s basketball schedule released

A day after the Virginia men’s basketball program learned its 2020-21 schedule, the Cavaliers' women’s basketball team received its full 2020-21 slate.
Tina Thompson and the Wahoos open the season on the road, facing Central Florida in Orlando on Nov. 25. Virginia’s first home game comes on Nov. 29 against East Carolina. A few days later, the Cavaliers welcome James Madison to John Paul Jones Arena for a Dec. 3 matchup.
The team’s short nonconference schedule concludes with a Dec. 6 road game against George Washington.
Given the pandemic, the ACC opted to break into three regional divisions. The Cavaliers will play 20 conference games this season, with 12 of them being home-and-away games against divisional opponents. They’ll also play four home games and four road games against foes outside the regional division.
Virginia’s home-and-away divisional partners are Clemson, Duke, Florida State, North Carolina, N.C. State and Virginia Tech. The Wahoos face Boston College, Georgia Tech, Louisville and Wake Forest only at home.
Miami, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh and Syracuse represent the four teams the Cavaliers will only face on the road.
Virginia’s conference schedule begins on Dec. 10, when it hosts Clemson. The team’s final regular-season game comes on Feb. 28 when UVa hosts Virginia Tech.
After its conference opener against the Tigers, Virginia hits the road for games against Florida State and Virginia Tech. Home games against Wake Forest and Louisville follow, bringing the team into January.
The alternating schedule continues with road games at Syracuse and N.C. State. From Jan. 17-24, Virginia returns home for games with Georgia Tech, North Carolina and Florida State.
Again, Virginia returns to the road, facing Clemson and Pittsburgh to end January’s schedule. February opens with a Feb. 4 game against Duke before a home game with Boston College.
UVa travels to Notre Dame and North Carolina on Feb. 11 and 14, respectively, before hosting N.C. State on Feb. 18. The season winds down with road contests at Miami (Feb. 21) and Duke (Feb. 25) before a final home game against the Hokies on Feb. 28.
The Cavaliers hope to hold their own this winter despite a young roster and a 20-game ACC schedule. They were picked to finish last in the league by the conference’s coaches and face an uphill battle in a challenging league.
