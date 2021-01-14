Virginia women’s basketball program cancels remainder of 2020-21 season

The Virginia women’s basketball program announced Wednesday that it’s opting out of the rest of the 2020-21 season due to health and safety concerns.
“We have the pleasure of coaching a very resilient group of young women who have fought through injuries, a strict COVID-19 protocol, and all the mental battles that come with it,” Virginia head coach Tina Thompson said in a statement. “So, the decision to end our season mid-stream comes with great difficulty. As difficult as it is to end our season in this manner, it is a necessary one.”
The Cavaliers, who last played on Dec. 13, struggled to take the court due to COVID-19 issues. Six consecutive UVa games had been postponed prior to the program’s announcement that it would cancel the season.
UVa also canceled a game earlier this year due to injury issues. The Cavaliers only had six players available for a game scheduled against George Washington. Due to limited personnel, the Wahoos called the matchup off.
After its nonconference slate ended, UVa announced that Nycerra Minnis and Tihana Stojsavljevic suffered season-ending injuries, and Dylan Horton opted out of the remainder of the season. Dani Lawson also was dealing with a significant leg injury for UVa.
Virginia struggled with depth throughout the early months of the season, doing what it could to put enough players on the floor to compete.
When it was on the court, UVa struggled. The Cavaliers went 0-5 in their extremely limited action this season, including a 0-2 mark in ACC action.
Thompson’s group isn’t alone in opting out of the season. Duke became the first ACC program to make the decision, opting out of the season in late December due to health and safety concerns.
“The student-athletes on the Duke women’s basketball team have made the difficult decision to conclude their current season due to safety concerns,” Michael Schoenfeld, the chief communications officer for Duke, said in December. “We support their decision, as we have supported the choices made by all student-athletes at Duke during this unprecedented time.”
Virginia decided to join Duke after a month of dealing with COVID-19 issues that led to postponements.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes will always be the number one priority,” Thompson said. “We will continue to focus on their overall well-being and prepare to resume competition in the fall.”
The decision does not impact the competition schedules of other UVa athletic programs, according to the school. This means the Cavaliers' men’s basketball program and other UVa programs will continue on as scheduled.