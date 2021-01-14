Virginia women’s basketball program cancels remainder of 2020-21 season

The Virginia women’s basketball program announced Wednesday that it’s opting out of the rest of the 2020-21 season due to health and safety concerns.

“We have the pleasure of coaching a very resilient group of young women who have fought through injuries, a strict COVID-19 protocol, and all the mental battles that come with it,” Virginia head coach Tina Thompson said in a statement. “So, the decision to end our season mid-stream comes with great difficulty. As difficult as it is to end our season in this manner, it is a necessary one.”

The Cavaliers, who last played on Dec. 13, struggled to take the court due to COVID-19 issues. Six consecutive UVa games had been postponed prior to the program’s announcement that it would cancel the season.

UVa also canceled a game earlier this year due to injury issues. The Cavaliers only had six players available for a game scheduled against George Washington. Due to limited personnel, the Wahoos called the matchup off.

After its nonconference slate ended, UVa announced that Nycerra Minnis and Tihana Stojsavljevic suffered season-ending injuries, and Dylan Horton opted out of the remainder of the season. Dani Lawson also was dealing with a significant leg injury for UVa.