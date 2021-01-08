Virginia women’s basketball game with Wake Forest postponed

The Virginia women’s basketball team’s game against Wake Forest, which was scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed, the ACC announced Friday.

The postponement comes as UVa remains in COVID-19 protocols. The Cavaliers have had four consecutive games postponed due to coronavirus issues within their program.

On the season, UVa has played five games while having another five games either postponed or canceled. It’s been a challenging year for the winless Cavaliers (0-5), who were struggling with a lack of depth due to injuries even before dealing with COVID-19 issues.

Virginia last played a game on Dec. 13. Matchups with Virginia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse and Wake Forest have been postponed. Four postponements makes finishing a full ACC schedule a major logistical challenge moving forward.

Duke opted out of the season in December, which does create open dates for UVa on Feb. 4 and Feb. 25. Rescheduling all four missed games still remains a significant challenge, even with the additional open dates created by Duke’s decision.