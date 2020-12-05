Virginia women’s basketball game against George Washington canceled

The Virginia women’s basketball team announced Saturday that its Sunday game against George Washington in Washington D.C. has been canceled.

“Injuries have limited UVa’s available player pool to just six student-athletes, and as a health and safety precaution, the contest was canceled,” the program said in a statement.

The game will not be rescheduled this season.

UVa is scheduled to open ACC play Thursday when it hosts Clemson. That gives the Cavaliers a few additional days to recover from injuries as they embark on conference play.

Virginia sits at 0-3 on the season after losing 71-67 to JMU on Thursday evening. UVa opened the season with losses to UCF and ECU before falling to the Dukes.

Eight UVa players took the floor against the Dukes, but the program says injuries left them with just five players available to start against George Washington and one player off the bench. As a result, the Cavaliers won’t compete against the Colonials.

The hope is that the Wahoos can face Clemson on Thursday. UVa faces Florida State on Dec. 13 before a Dec. 20 game with Virginia Tech wraps up the team’s December schedule.

