Virginia without top WRs for meeting with North Carolina

Virginia’s offense was already struggling.

And on Saturday afternoon, the Cavaliers will be without their top three wide receivers – Dontayvion Wicks, Keytaon Thompson and Lavel Davis Jr.

Wicks, Thompson and Davis were not participants during pregame warm-ups ahead of UVa’s noon tilt with North Carolina. Instead, Wicks and Thompson were spotted on the sideline in street clothes while Davis was nowhere to be found.

Thompson tops the Cavaliers in receptions (53) and receiving yards (579) while Wicks has logged 30 catches for 430 yards and two touchdowns. Thompson, Wicks and Davis have combined for 99 of the team's 151 receptions this fall.

With the trio out, UVa could turn to freshman Sean Wilson and junior Demick Starling to take those reps. Senior Billy Kemp IV is healthy, too.

Starting running back Perris Jones (ankle) is also out, and junior Mike Hollins is probable to start in his place.