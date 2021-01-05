Virginia will be down two players, multiple coaches for Wake Forest game

Virginia men’s basketball associate head coach Jason Williford said Tuesday night on The JWilly Show presented by Locker Room Access that the Cavaliers will be without multiple coaches and two players Wednesday night against Wake Forest due to COVID-19 issues.

The experienced assistant coach declined to specify the players who will miss Wednesday’s game, but he did share more detail on the coaching absences.

Head coach Tony Bennett, director of player personnel Johnny Carpenter and associate athletic director for basketball administration Ronnie Wideman will be on the bench Wednesday, according to Williford.

This means Williford, and others, will not be at John Paul Jones Arena.

“We’re somewhat shorthanded when it comes to staff,” Williford said.

Williford says he’s in contact tracing protocols. If Bennett, Carpenter and Wideman are the only coaches available, assistants such as Brad Soderberg and Orlando Vandross will also be unavailable due to COVID-19 issues.