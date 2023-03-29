This group is no longer waiting its turn for reps in practice during spring drills.

These lesser-known names are atop the depth chart now, and come fall, the new-look quartet of Virginia wide receivers will be needed to produce in order to give the Cavaliers viable, threatening options in their passing game.

“We’re super eager,” Hoos junior wide receiver Malachi Fields said Tuesday after practice. “We’re ready to go out there and show everybody what we’ve been working on, and I know we can do it.”

Said sophomore pass-catcher JR Wilson: “The room has a lot of young, raw talent.”

Fields, Wilson and senior Demick Starling appeared late during the 2022 campaign when injuries prevented then-starters Dontayvion Wicks and Keytaon Thompson from playing in the final two regular-season contests.

Wicks will be an NFL Draft pick next month and Thompson — after six years in college football — is hoping for his pro chance, too. Another former multi-year starter, Billy Kemp IV, transferred to Nebraska. And tragically Lavel Davis Jr., who had a pair of touchdown catches last year and would’ve been in line to be the No. 1 wide receiver this coming season, was one of three Virginia players killed in the November shooting at UVa.

So, since spring practice began earlier this month, first-year wide receivers coach Adam Mims has been prepping Fields, Wilson and Starling for more responsibility. Former Northwestern wide receiver and graduate transfer Malik Washington was brought in to help the young group mature, too, given his proven experience.

“I’m demanding,” Mims said, “and my expectations are going to be high, so good is never going to be good enough for me, but it’s been extremely encouraging to see them practice and play the way I want them to and the way their teammates want them to and the way that they need them to.”

Mims said, “it’s been a joy to coach this group.” And some of that must be because those four each sense the opportunity in front of them.

“We’ve got a lot of guys who are somewhat unproven,” Mims said, “so they come out with a great hunger every day.”

This time last season, Fields was tracking to be a contributor but a summer foot injury kept him sidelined and in rehab through the first nine games. It wasn’t until the Cavaliers’ regular-season finale that he played, but upon returning the 6-foot-4, Monticello High School product performed by hauling in five catches for 58 yards and a dazzling, outstretched two-handed touchdown reception against Pittsburgh.

“When he was going through that rehabilitation process, he attacked it like a game,” said Mims, who was with the Cavaliers last season as an offensive analyst ahead of his January promotion. “We saw week in and week out that we may have a chance to get him back earlier than we actually think, and that’s kudos to him, kudos to our training staff with how he attacked his rehab, so it wasn’t a shock to me out of that kid because that’s who is. That’s his makeup. That’s his DNA.”

Mims didn’t hide his thoughts about how Fields could make an impact this season either.

“I got big expectations for Malachi,” Mims said. “He’s what you want to coach. Physically he’s everything you want, but even other than that as a person off the field, he’s what you want.”

But Fields is only one-fourth of the core, and Wilson, who combined for eight catches for 86 yards in the last two games against North Carolina and Pitt, said each of the receivers have their own skill set and abilities to enhance the group’s versatility.

Wilson, Fields and Starling are primarily outside receivers while Washington is ticketed for the slot.

“Demick is kind of our speedster,” Wilson said. “Malik is kind of our shifty guy. Malachi is our big, strong guy. I’m in the middle. I’m trying to play with a little finesse and [be] physical.”

Wilson said the game reps he gained as a fill-in for Wicks and Thompson against the Tar Heels and Panthers provided him with confidence entering the spring.

“Seeing the upside I had last year and how much [I did],” Wilson said, “I’m getting very comfortable. As a first-year, you get jitters with everything, but now that I’m in the program for a year it seems like regular football again and I’m very much comfortable and it doesn’t seem like an overwhelming thing. When I go to practice, I’m used to it now.”

Fields said Washington’s influence has benefitted everyone within the position group.

He played in 40 games at Northwestern and his 65 receptions this past fall were the sixth most in the Big Ten.

“With that experience, he’s garnered the leadership already,” Mims said. “They look at him as an older guy and as someone to lean on and lead the way and he does a great job, doesn’t shy away from it and I love that about him.”

Said Fields: “Malik is always telling us to get in our playbook, make sure we watch our film and take care of our bodies, because he’s been around it for a long time. And that’s all he’s doing — staying in his playbook, taking care of his body.”