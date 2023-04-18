They’re hoping the alteration in approach and the reps in practice they dedicated to it, results in a boost come fall.

Virginia wants to strike more quickly and more often in 2023.

“We made a point of emphasis this spring to push the ball down the field,” Cavaliers offensive coordinator Des Kitchings said, “and give guys the opportunity to make plays. One thing we talked about offensively this spring was being a playmaker and having a playmaker’s mentality.”

During UVa’s Blue-White Game this past Saturday, Monmouth transfer quarterback Tony Muskett and Hoos sophomore wide receiver JR Wilson brought Kitchings’ objective to fruition in the first quarter. Off play-action, Muskett fired deep to find Wilson on a post route, streaking down the seam. Wilson made a two-handed catch, shrugged off cornerback Tayvonn Kyle and turned the throw into a 63-yard touchdown.

It was longer than any touchdown pass the Cavaliers threw last season and would’ve been their second longest pass play of the year.

“We’ve definitely been taking a lot of [deep] shots in practice,” Wilson said. “Coming from last year, we didn’t have as many shots. But this year, that’s all we’ve been doing so I feel like the offense is really evolving. Everybody is doing what they’re supposed to do and the plays are going to be there.”

Said Kitchings: “We talk about super-explosive plays, like plays over 20 yards, then taking those super-explosives and converting them into touchdowns. That is demoralizing to the defense.”

Kitchings said this past fall the Cavaliers didn’t have enough long plays turn into points and he used UVa’s four-overtime loss to Miami as the prime example. Against the Hurricanes, UVa tallied four plays of 20 yards or more — including a 64-yard pass from former quarterback Brennan Armstrong to running back Mike Hollins and a 47-yard pass from Armstrong to the late Lavel Davis Jr. — but neither of those snaps got the Hoos in the end zone. Both Hollins and Davis were down at the Miami 3-yard line, and then the Hurricanes put together goal-line stands.

And in total last season, UVa tallied 27 passing plays that were 20 yards or longer, but only three were scoring plays.

“The stat you don’t like is we had several high-number of super-explosives that didn’t turn into touchdowns,” Kitchings said.

That’s where Muskett could help change the Cavaliers’ fortunes.

He has to win the starting-quarterback job first. But if Muskett can fend off and beat Jay Woolfolk for the gig, UVa might benefit from Muskett’s proven deep-ball accuracy and track record of long passing plays being converted for touchdowns.

“I’m very confident in [the deep ball],” Muskett said. “And I think it might just come from that I’ve played a lot of snaps of football in college and high school, so I’ve played in every type of situation and I know when you can take a shot and when it’s not smart to take a shot.”

In eight games last season for Monmouth, Muskett tallied 33 passing plays of 20-plus yards. Eight of those went for touchdowns.

The year before, he was equally as good while racking up 36 pass plays of 20-plus yards, and eight of those went for touchdowns.

“And we’ve been very successful throwing the ball down the field this spring,” Muskett said, “and it’s a credit to the offensive line for getting the run game going so that those defenders have to play up and it gives us the over-the-top throws. It’s a credit to the receivers, because they’re getting open and making plays and, like you saw [Saturday], at any given time they can take it to the house. So, it’s awesome to be around and I expect to keep pushing the envelope.”

Kitchings said more consistency with big-play passes this fall will only aid the Cavaliers’ rushing attack, too, and make the short and intermediate throws tougher for a defense to defend.

“In the Miami game, you know, if those turn into points,” Kitchings said, “it’s demoralizing to the defense. So, with momentum swings and changes, then it gets us ahead of things and we can be efficient running the ball and pick our spots to throw it.”