Virginia will be waiting patiently for the diagnosis on, perhaps, its top defensive player.

On Monday, second-year Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott said defensive end Chico Bennett Jr. suffered a non-contact injury after this past Saturday’s scrimmage. Bennett was spotted on crutches and with his right knee in a wrap during Monday’s practice session.

“It was a freak deal,” Elliott said. “We were out at practice and he finishes the scrimmage, takes a knee and then pops up and his knee stiffened up, so we’re trying to go through the scans and figure out exactly what it is.”

Elliott said, “I don’t have a timetable yet, because we just started the scanning process [on Monday] morning.”

There are high hopes for Bennett heading into 2023 on the heels of a breakout campaign last fall when he tallied a team-high seven sacks to go along with 34 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss.

His two forced fumbles and four quarterback hurries were also tied for the most on the squad, which were needed contributions in his first full season on the field with the Hoos after missing all of 2021 due to a torn ACL sustained the previous spring shortly after arriving as a transfer from Georgia Tech.

Last year, he earned All-ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors twice, becoming the first D-Lineman from UVa ever to earn that recognition two times in the same season. Bennett picked up the accolade following multi-sack efforts against Syracuse and his past school, Georgia Tech.

He’s expected to start again as the bandit defensive end for the Cavaliers this fall, but with his status up in the air, UVa could slide veteran Kam Butler from traditional defensive end to bandit to fill Bennett’s spot.

“For me in relation to the player it is,” a scary and anxious feeling, Elliott said, about waiting for the results of an injury.

“Because a guy like Chico has worked so hard to get to this point,” Elliott said. “… Now, you’re in a situation where you’re trying to get some clarity and you don’t have it yet. So I feel mostly for the player, but the unfortunate reality about football is the next man has to be ready.”

Butler has played in 50 games and started 40 in his career, and practiced as a bandit this past spring when Bennett was out while recovering from a shoulder injury. Ben Smiley or Paul Akere could start at the traditional end spot or at least see increased playing time in Bennett’s absence if he must miss time.

Akere said he’d be ready for whatever the coaching staff asks of him to do.

Elliott mentioned maybe moving Terrell Jones from defensive tackle to defensive end, too.

“[Bennett] is my guy and I’m praying for him and I know he’ll be ready whenever the time is ready,” Akere said, “but the motto around here is ‘next man up.’ There’s no doubt he’s a hell of a player, but we got guys who can go. Every dog can bark.”

Akere had four sacks last fall as the first defensive lineman off the bench for UVa during his first year with the program after transferring in from Columbia. Smiley moved from defensive tackle to defensive end this past spring.

“He’s physical,” defensive coordinator John Rudzinski said of Smiley last week. “And there are not many guys where you can say they can play interior defensive line for you, but also play on the edge and he’s embraced that new role and he gives us some really, really good depth at that edge spot.”

Said Elliott: “I feel good about Ben, Paul Akere and I feel good about Kam Butler. … I feel really good about the experience of those guys, but we’ve got to get a fourth guy and a fifth guy ready to go.”