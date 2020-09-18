Virginia volleyball team sweeps The Citadel in season opener

“We stepped in, and we got a fire and we let it fuel and it showed,” Billiard said. “We got our attacking back up, our serve-receive got together a little bit and we were able to connect, and that’s why I think we got back in it.”

Behind four kills and two blocks from Billiard, UVa took the first set 25-20. The Cavaliers went on an impressive run to take a 17-14 lead after the early deficit. The home fans allowed to attend, which included a group of student-athletes, were pleased with the results.

Virginia’s players competed with face coverings, taking an additional measure to help keep those in attendance and those competing safe.

The second set remained close throughout, with neither team leading by more than three points until the final point of the set. Tied at 21, The Citadel committed three errors and Billiard added a kill to give UVa the second set 25-21.

Freshman Madison Morey was all over the court for the Cavaliers. She frequently put her body on the line to keep points alive, playing a crucial role in UVa winning the set. Morey finished the match with 20 digs.