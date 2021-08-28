Virginia volleyball team sweeps pair of games

The Virginia volleyball team swept a pair of matches at the Maryland Invite on Saturday, earning victories over Central Connecticut State and Hofstra.

In the opening match of the day, the Cavaliers (2-1) defeated Hofstra in straight sets, 25-16, 25-14, 25-22, to give Shannon Wells her first victory as UVa head coach.

Virginia was stout from behind the service line against the Pride, finishing with 10 service aces, including five from outside hitter Grace Turner. Turner also posted a match-high 11 kills along with five digs and two blocks while hitting .222. UVa then closed out the day with a 25-23, 25-21, 25-27, 25-20 win over Central Connecticut State. The Cavaliers received strong performances from middle blocker Alana Walker, who posted 11 kills and a match-high seven blocks while hitting .526 and libero Kristen Leland, who notched a career-high 23 digs.

After going 2-1 at the Maryland Invite, Virginia returns home for its first of two home tournaments this season at Memorial Gymnasium. The Cavaliers are set to face Akron on Friday at 7 p.m., followed by a matchup against Winthrop on Saturday at 2 p.m. Both matches are expected to stream on ACC Network Extra.