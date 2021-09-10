Virginia volleyball team rallies for five-set win over VCU

Freshman outside hitter Brooklyn Borum finished with 14 kills and 24 digs, while graduate middle blocker Alana Walker tallied 10 kills and 10 blocks to lead the Virginia volleyball team to a five-set victory over VCU on Friday at the Siegel Center in Richmond.

Borum and Walker’s performances marked the first double-doubles of the season for the Cavaliers, who improved to 4-2 on the season and secured their first true road win under first-year head coach Shannon Wells.

Borum and Walker weren't the only Wahoos to shine Friday. Madison Morey earned the start at libero and turned in a career-high 16 digs, while Grace Turner finished Friday’s contest with a match-high 19 kills, which tied her season high and tied for the most kills by any Cavalier in a single match this season.

Trailing 2-1 after three sets, Virginia won the fourth set 25-19 to force a fifth and deciding set. With the final set tied 8-8, the Wahoos took command in the second half of the stanza, outscoring VCU 7-3 down the stretch to secure the 15-11 set victory and 3-2 match victory.

With the win, Virginia improved to 22-15 all-time against the Rams and 175-108 against in-state opponents. Before Friday, the Cavaliers' most recent win over VCU was on Sept. 5, 2015 in a four-set match.

Virginia returns to action on Saturday when it takes on No. 4 Ohio State (6-0) at the Sigel Center in Richmond at 2 p.m.