Virginia volleyball team falls to North Carolina in season finale

The Virginia volleyball team concluded its season with a 25-15, 25-16, 25-20 loss to North Carolina on Saturday at Carmichael Arena.

The Cavaliers (12-17, 4-14 ACC) were led Abby Tadder, who finished Saturday’s match with seven kills, a .417 hitting percentage and posted three blocks. Fifth year Grace Turner (seven kills) concluded her UVa career with 959 kills, 101 aces, 609 digs and 157 total blocks.

In addition to Turner, Josi Williams, Jayna Francis, Mattison Matthews and Simone Dominique’s careers at Virginia officially came to a close.

In the opening set, North Carolina (17-12, 9-9 ACC) used an 8-1 run to open up a 10-3 lead. Another 6-1 UNC run later in the frame gave the Tar Heels an 18-6 lead en route to a 25-15 win and a 1-0 lead.

The Tar Heels put together more runs in the second set. UNC pulled away with a 7-0 run, then closed out the set with a 5-2 spurt to win, 25-16, and take a 2-0 lead in the match.

The Cavaliers kept things close early in the third set, trailing, 15-13, at the media timeout. But UNC used a 5-0 run after the timeout to take a 21-15 lead before eventually taking the set, 25-20, and the match.

With the win, North Carolina improved to 54-16 in the all-time series, which began in 1980.