Virginia volleyball team falls to N.C. State in four sets

Much like it did in its two previous ACC losses, the Virginia volleyball team had chances to win Friday, but the Cavaliers came up shy in four sets.
N.C. State took down Virginia 25-22, 25-16, 21-25, 25-21 at Memorial Gymnasium. Aside from a second set dominated by the Wolfpack (1-4, 1-4 ACC), the teams looked even. Virginia (1-4, 0-4 ACC) was in the first, third and fourth sets until the end, but it could only come away with a win in the third set.
The Cavaliers started the match strong in the first moments, rattling off the first three points of the first set. N.C. State won the next five points before UVa added the next two as both teams eased into the action.
Each team made runs throughout the first set, and the Cavaliers turned a 16-10 deficit into just a 23-22 deficit after a good stretch of play. Unfortunately, miscommunication on the next point allowed a ball to gently float and fall directly in the middle of the court.
Head coach Aaron Smith clapped his hands after the point, encouraging his team to communicate and stay focused. The mistake when down by just one point proved to be costly as the Cavaliers lost the set 25-22.
Set No. 2 belonged to N.C. State. The Wolfpack strung together an 8-1 run after the two teams played to a 10-10 tie. Jade Parchment, who finished with 23 kills on the day, had three kills during the run.
The Wolfpack took the second set 25-16, as the Cavaliers were unable to come close to winning the set after N.C. State pulled away.
The slow start continued an unsettling trend for the Cavaliers, who have lost the opening set in four consecutive matches.
“I just keep going back to sets 1 and 2 and feeling like we didn’t show up at the level that we expected, at the level we spoke to and the level, the standard I hold the team to, that they hold themselves to quite frankly,” Smith said after a recent loss to 3-1 loss to Virginia Tech.
Much like the Virginia Tech defeats, the Cavaliers kept fighting after a subpar start.
With the teams once again playing to a 10-10 tie through 20 points in the third set, the Cavaliers were on the better end of the late-set run. They won 14 of the next 24 points to take a 24-20 lead. They ultimately won the set 25-21 to fight back into the match.
“Coach Aaron gave a great fire-up speech in intermission and we all came out with more focus,” said sophomore Jayna Francis, who finished the match with 13 kills. “We were more tactical with our strategies.”
Mattison Matthews was particularly effective in the third set, coming up with timely kills and blocks to keep the Cavaliers in front. Her block with Sarah Billiard turned an 18-17 lead into a 19-17 advantage. A kill from Matthews took a 19-18 lead and stretched it to 20-18. She played a key role in the Wahoos winning set No. 3.
Matthews finished the match with eight kills and had a hand in six blocks. Francis, Milla Ciprian and Grace Turner all tallied at least 10 kills for the Wahoos, while Alexandra Spencer led the defensive charge with 17 digs.
Keeping with the trend of previous sets, the fourth set saw the score knotted at 10. N.C. State finished the set with the better performance. The Wolfpack opened up a 19-15 lead before the Wahoos rallied to tie the set at 19.
N.C. State won the following two points and eventually took the set 25-21 to win the match.
UVa seeks revenge on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
