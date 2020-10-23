Virginia volleyball team falls to N.C. State in four sets

The Wolfpack took the second set 25-16, as the Cavaliers were unable to come close to winning the set after N.C. State pulled away.

The slow start continued an unsettling trend for the Cavaliers, who have lost the opening set in four consecutive matches.

“I just keep going back to sets 1 and 2 and feeling like we didn’t show up at the level that we expected, at the level we spoke to and the level, the standard I hold the team to, that they hold themselves to quite frankly,” Smith said after a recent loss to 3-1 loss to Virginia Tech.

Much like the Virginia Tech defeats, the Cavaliers kept fighting after a subpar start.

With the teams once again playing to a 10-10 tie through 20 points in the third set, the Cavaliers were on the better end of the late-set run. They won 14 of the next 24 points to take a 24-20 lead. They ultimately won the set 25-21 to fight back into the match.

“Coach Aaron gave a great fire-up speech in intermission and we all came out with more focus,” said sophomore Jayna Francis, who finished the match with 13 kills. “We were more tactical with our strategies.”