Virginia volleyball team falls to Duke in three sets

The Virginia volleyball team entered Friday’s match against Duke having not won a set against the Blue Devils since 2017.
Despite a valiant effort in the first set, the streak continues.
The Cavaliers fell in straight sets to the Blue Devils, 25-23, 25-17, 25-18, to fall to 1-1 on the season and 0-1 in the ACC. Duke improves to a perfect 3-0 overall and 3-0 in ACC action this fall.
“It’s early ACC,” UVa head coach Aaron Smith said. “Both teams are early in the season. Without a nonconference [schedule], it’s clear that both teams are working through some kinks and trying to figure things out. The nine, 10 weeks of preseason are great, but you start learning a lot more about yourself when you’re playing against another opponent and they start exploiting some of the weaknesses and you start figuring out some of the strengths that you got.”
Led by an inspired first set from redshirt sophomore Grace Turner, who tallied seven kills, the Cavaliers earned a 17-14 lead. A Duke timeout helped steady the Blue Devils after they fell behind three points.
Following the quick break, Duke rattled off the next four points. UVa rallied to win four of the next five points to take a 21-19 lead. A long rally at 20-19 ended with UVa winning the point and gaining a boost of confidence to go up by two points as some in attendance rose to their feet following the lengthy point.
Unfortunately for the Wahoos, Duke secured six of the final eight points of the set to take the first set, 25-23.
Duke jumped all over Virginia in the second set behind stellar play from Virginia Beach native Gracie Johnson. The Blue Devils earned the first three points of the set and eventually stretched their lead to 21-12 before winning the set 25-17.
Johnson, a sophomore, finished the match with 12 kills. Virginia didn’t have an answer when Johnson elevated for kills.
The Blue Devils took the final set in commanding fashion as well, winning 25-18. Payton Schwantz finished with a team-high 13 kills to pace Duke.
For UVa, Turner flashed individually, leading the team with 12 kills. It was Turner’s first game on the court in more than a year after suffering a season-ending knee injury last fall.
“I know the outcome wasn’t we wanted, but my team made it so easy to have so much fun, and I’ve been waiting a long time,” Turner said. “I was super happy to be back. I love Mem Gym. I love the team. I love UVa, so it was a nice, warm welcome.”
The Cavaliers also got 17 digs from Alexandra Spencer.
Beating Duke has proven to be difficult for UVa in recent seasons and Friday was no different. The Cavaliers were close to stealing the first set, but a quick Duke flourish shifted the momentum toward the Blue Devils and they never relinquished it.
Virginia gets a shot at redemption Saturday night, when the two teams are scheduled to meet again at 6:30 p.m. in Memorial Gym.
“I told the team after the match, ‘there was fight all the way through the third set,’” Smith said. “You could see it in their eyes. They wanted to compete. They loved being out there. In a year like this, just to take the court and be able to have those feelings and have those emotions is a win, but I also told them we got to hold ourselves to a standard that executes at a much higher pace. Fortunately we get another chance at them tomorrow.”
