Virginia volleyball team falls to Duke in three sets

The Virginia volleyball team entered Friday’s match against Duke having not won a set against the Blue Devils since 2017.

Despite a valiant effort in the first set, the streak continues.

The Cavaliers fell in straight sets to the Blue Devils, 25-23, 25-17, 25-18, to fall to 1-1 on the season and 0-1 in the ACC. Duke improves to a perfect 3-0 overall and 3-0 in ACC action this fall.

“It’s early ACC,” UVa head coach Aaron Smith said. “Both teams are early in the season. Without a nonconference [schedule], it’s clear that both teams are working through some kinks and trying to figure things out. The nine, 10 weeks of preseason are great, but you start learning a lot more about yourself when you’re playing against another opponent and they start exploiting some of the weaknesses and you start figuring out some of the strengths that you got.”

Led by an inspired first set from redshirt sophomore Grace Turner, who tallied seven kills, the Cavaliers earned a 17-14 lead. A Duke timeout helped steady the Blue Devils after they fell behind three points.