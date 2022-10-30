 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Virginia volleyball team falls at Wake Forest

The Virginia volleyball team saw its two-match winning streak come to an end Sunday with a 25-16, 25-20, 25-23 loss to Wake Forest at Reynolds Gymnasium in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The Cavaliers (11-12, 3-9 ACC) were led by middle blocker Abby Tadder, who posted a team-high eight kills with just one attack error on 12 swings to hit .583.

For the match, the Demon Deacons (13-10, 5-7 ACC) recorded 11 service aces, while UVa had nine service errors. Wake Forest hit .358 — the highest hitting percentage by an ACC opponent this season — and had 41 kills and just 12 errors.

The Demon Deacons leaped out to a 5-0 lead in the first set after registering three of their six total service aces during the first five plays. Wake had a pair of four-point unanswered runs later in the set as the Demon Deacons took their largest lead of the set at 24-15 before ultimately winning, 25-16.

Tadder came up with the Cavaliers’ first ace of the second set to cut the Wake lead to 14-12. After that, the Demon Deacons put together a pair of 3-0 scoring runs to eventually secure a 21-15 lead. UVa struggled to get into a groove offensively as the Demon Deacons sided out on 62.5% of Cavalier serves and won the second set, 25-20.

After winning the first point of the third set, Virginia took its first lead of the match. The Demon Deacons put together a 7-0 run later in the set to lead, 9-3. The Cavaliers responded with six unanswered scores — including a pair of kills and a block assist by Tadder — to later tie the set at 11 apiece. The two teams were neck-and-neck for the remainder of the set, but Wake won three of the last four points to win the set, 25-23, and the match.

With the win, the Demon Deacons extended their win streak in the series with Virginia to four consecutive matches and improved to 27-28 in the all-time series, which began on Oct. 17, 1980.

UVa continues its ACC road swing next weekend when the Cavaliers travel to Boston College (15-11, 3-8 ACC) on Friday at 1 p.m. and Syracuse (10-11, 6-5 ACC) on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Both matches are slated to stream on ACC Network Extra.

Wake Forest 3, Virginia 0

ACC matchup

Key stat: Wake Forest hit .358 and had 41 kills and just 12 errors

