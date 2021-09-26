Virginia volleyball team earns first ACC win under Shannon Wells

The Virginia volleyball team ended its recent struggles against North Carolina on Sunday, defeating the Tar Heels in four sets (25-17, 15-25, 26-24, 25-21) at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, N.C.

With the win, Virginia (8-4, 1-1 ACC) snapped a three-match losing skid against the Tar Heels. Entering Sunday’s contest, North Carolina had won 18 of the last 19 matchups between the teams.

The victory marked the first ACC win for the Cavaliers this season and the first under the direction of first-year head coach Shannon Wells. Virginia went winless in ACC play last season.

Virginia outside hitter Brookyln Borum finished with a team-high 14 kills and 11 digs to earn her third consecutive double-double. It was her fourth of double-double of the season, which leads the team. Borum only committed one attack error on a team-high 41 attempts, which resulted in her hitting .317 in Sunday’s match.

After registering a then-season high 15.5 total blocks against N.C. State on Friday, the Cavaliers had a season-best 16.5 total blocks in Sunday’s victory over UNC. Middle blocker Alana Walker, who tallied 10 kills and a match-high 11 blocks, which tied her career high in blocks. Walker’s 10-kill, 11-block performance was her second double-double of the season.

Virginia travels to No. 4 Pittsburgh (11-0, 1-0 ACC) on Wednesday for its third consecutive road match. First serve is scheduled for 8 p.m. and is set to broadcast on ACC Network.