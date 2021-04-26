Virginia volleyball program hires Florida assistant Shannon Wells as head coach

That’s where they hope Wells can help.

The Gators made the NCAA Tournament in each of her seven seasons in Gainesville. She’s been an associate head coach for each of the past four seasons, and she served as Florida’s recruiting coordinator for all seven years with the program. Florida went 184-33 with her on the staff.

“I’m so excited to be the head coach of Virginia volleyball and to start building an elite program,” Wells said in a statement. “For me, it’s always been about surrounding yourself with the right people and Virginia has some of the best in college athletics ... I look forward to getting to Grounds, meeting the team and getting to work on something very special.”

Florida went 21-4 this past season, winning 19 of its 22 conference games. The Gators finished second in the SEC, but won the conference in 2014, 2016 and 2017.

Prior to joining Florida, Wells spent four seasons at Ole Miss. She was both an assistant and an associate head coach with the Rebels. She’s also had coaching stints at Winthrop and Southern Indiana, her alma mater. Wells is the program’s all-time leader in service aces and kills.