Virginia volleyball program enters new era after tumultuous 2020

In late April, Virginia hired Shannon Wells.

Most recently an assistant at Florida, Wells comes to UVa with impressive coaching and playing pedigree. She also believes she can change the program’s culture, taking a historically below average program to new heights. That starts by captivating a team coming off a stressful and disappointing season.

Wells started her collegiate playing career in 1999 at Southern Indiana. By the time her career ended, she had played under four coaches in four years.

“Basically what that looked like is we would start with a coach in August and that coach would leave in December and we would train ourselves kind of throughout the spring and the summer,” Wells said. “And then we’d get a new coach in August and then they would leave in December and kind of that cycle kept continuing.”

Constant coaching changes didn’t deter the team, which won a school-record 27 games in 2000. The group made strides each year, even as they adjusted to new coaches.

Wells knows what it’s like to see a new coach come into a program, and she knows the coaching methods that can get through to a new team. Wells said she stressed her collegiate experience to Virginia athletic director Carla Williams during the interview process.