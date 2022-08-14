Virginia volleyball preview: With talented newcomers, Cavaliers are poised for improvement

ll it took was a reintroduction and a productive conversation.

Both Virginia volleyball coach Shannon Wells and Cavaliers outside hitter GG Carvacho, a transfer from Ole Miss, each said they knew they were bound to work together after Carvacho entered her name into the transfer portal and Wells reached out to the former member of the Rebels.

“I had one phone call with her and whenever we reconnected, she was like ‘I feel like I’ve been watching you forever,’” Carvacho said, “‘and I’ve been keeping up with your career since you were younger and with the things you do, I know I can help you.’”

Wells, now readying for her second season at the helm of the Hoos, said in her previous job as an assistant coach for Florida, she began recruiting and evaluating Carvacho when the now 6-foot-3 junior was just 14 years old. Carvacho grew up in Dallas before her family moved to Gallatin, Tenn. — north of Nashville — where she developed into a star at Station Camp High School ahead of continuing her career at Ole Miss.

“And we had to play against her at Florida,” Wells said, “and knowing the scouting report, I’m like, ‘Gosh, she’s your prototypical outside [hitter]. That’s what your outside should look like.’ She has the skills, the physicality and range and everything, so when she went into the portal, it was exciting for me because I had done so much research on her before she went to Ole Miss.

“I knew who she is as a person, what she can bring,” Wells continued, “and it’s more than volleyball because we’re trying to do something special here and it’s going to take the right person, not just a great volleyball player.”

Carvacho, who registered 180 kills during her freshman season with the Rebels before battling injuries last fall, said she appreciates the way her UVa teammates have accepted her and plans to share some of her valuable experiences in the sport with them while trying to lead by example.

On top of proven success in the SEC, Carvacho learned lessons her whole life in an athletic family. Her dad played college soccer and coached in MLS, her mom played college hoops and so did her older brother. She also said she matured on the volleyball court when she was part of the Under-20 Chilean National Team a few summers ago. Her dad was raised in Chile and she has dual-citizenship there.

“We played against Cuba, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic,” Carvacho said, “and it’s really high-level volleyball, and they play with a lot of passion, so seeing that at a younger age because I was 17 or 18 and playing with 20-year olds, it was really good for me to see the passion they had.”

She said she plays the sport passionately, too, and Wells said Carvacho’s attitude has fit the Cavaliers perfectly.

“Who she is as a person, what she says in the locker room,” Wells said, “her leadership and vision for being great, she wants volleyball long after being at UVa and I think that’s something really special and unique and something we’re trying to really implement into our program.”

UVa is coming off a season in which it went 8-20 overall and 1-17 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, but Wells said her club is poised for improvement thanks to a strong offseason of progress and the blending of important newcomers like Carvacho into the roster. Wells said in the past, UVa players had gone home during the summer, but this year the team returned in June and was able to pick up where they left off during spring practices without losing the information she expected them to retain.

In addition to Carvacho, her former Ole Miss teammate and setter Gabby Easton, ex-Wake Forest outside hitter Chloe Wilson and Division II All-American middle blocker Veresia Yon (West Florida) have joined the Hoos.

Wells said Easton provided competition for returning setter Ashley Le, the Cavaliers’ 2021 leader in assists. Le, senior middle blocker Mattison Matthews and libero Madison Morey, the team captain, all upgraded their skills throughout the offseason, according to Wells.

“I think Morey is going to have a really good, breakout year,” Wells said, “… and [Le’s] improvement from where she was in December to where she is now, she looks like a completely different player and I think she’s allowing us to completely change what we do in our gym from a system piece.”

Wilson is 6-foot-4 and her height plus Carvacho’s gives UVa a better chance to compete in the ACC, Wells added.

“If you look at the ACC, we’re only getting bigger,” Wells said. “We’re only getting more athletic and I’ve been in programs that have been top-five in the country and you need size, physicality and athleticism to get it done at the highest of levels.

“There are different ways to win volleyball games,” she said, “so every athlete should know what their strengths and weaknesses are. In our gym now, it’s fun because what GG can do is very different than what [outside hitter] Brooklyn Borum can do at 6-foot. So, understanding their strengths and weaknesses and how they can produce on the court is going to be important and that gives our team a unique perspective when other teams are scouting us.”

The Cavaliers open their regular season on Aug. 26 against East Tennessee State in a multi-team event at Florida, where they’ll also take on the nationally-ranked Gators and North Florida as Wells returns to Gainesville. Their nonconference slate also includes Xavier, Charlotte and Maryland ahead of ACC play, beginning Sept. 23 at home against N.C. State. UVa hosts 2021 national semifinalist Pittsburgh on Sept. 28.

“We know what to expect every game and this team believes in themselves,” Wells said, “and I think we’ll have a really great [nonconference] schedule and have a great outlook going into the fall. I think they understand what it takes to win and are really confident in what they do, and that the work they’re putting in is going to help them get more wins this year.”

Said Carvacho: “We’re trying to get one percent better each day and you can see it in all my teammates and the coaching staff, the support staff and everyone. They’re all, ‘What can we do to get one percent better today?’ And I think winning can be the outcome of that.”