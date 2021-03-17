Virginia volleyball coaching staff placed on administrative leave

The University of Virginia athletics department has placed the Cavaliers' entire volleyball coaching staff on paid administrative leave, the school announced Wednesday morning.

The school said in a release that the coaching staff will be on administrative leave "pending the review of a personnel matter."

UVa did not specify the nature of the review and stated that the school will be no further comment on the situation until the review is complete.

Due to the pending review and coaching staff being on administrative leave, Virginia's upcoming home matches against Florida State on Friday and against Louisville on Sunday have been canceled.

Virginia's coaching staff is led by head coach Aaron Smith, who is in his fourth season in charge of the program. Smith has been part of the UVa volleyball program for nine seasons. Prior to being named the Cavaliers' head coach in February 2017, Smith was Virginia's associate head coach for one season and an assistant coach for four seasons.

Smith's staff includes assistant coach/recruiting coordinator Nikki Dailey, assistant coach Joe Klein, director of volleyball operations Kelsea Kalich and assistant strength and conditioning coach Mel Willison.