Virginia-Virginia Tech women's basketball game rescheduled for February

The Virginia women’s basketball team’s game with Virginia Tech, which was originally scheduled for Dec. 20, has been rescheduled for Feb. 2 in Blacksburg, the ACC announced Tuesday.

The game will tip off at 6 p.m. and will air on the ACC Network.

The December meeting between the two schools was rescheduled due to COVID-19 issues within Virginia’s program. The Cavaliers are still dealing with virus issues and haven’t played since Dec. 13.

Virginia’s next scheduled game is a Jan. 12 matchup with Wake Forest in Charlottesville.

Games with Louisville and Syracuse were recently postponed as the Wahoos continue to deal with the impacts of COVID-19. The Cavaliers were supposed to meet Louisville last Sunday before playing Syracuse on Thursday.

The ACC didn’t share any rescheduling news regarding the program’s games with Louisville and Syracuse.

Through the opening portion of the season, Virginia has played just five games and two conference games. The Cavaliers are 0-5 overall and 0-2 in the ACC, as they hope to turn things around when they return to conference action.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.