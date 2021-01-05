 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia-Virginia Tech women's basketball game rescheduled for February
0 comments
UVA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Virginia-Virginia Tech women's basketball game rescheduled for February

{{featured_button_text}}

The Virginia women’s basketball team’s game with Virginia Tech, which was originally scheduled for Dec. 20, has been rescheduled for Feb. 2 in Blacksburg, the ACC announced Tuesday.

The game will tip off at 6 p.m. and will air on the ACC Network.

The December meeting between the two schools was rescheduled due to COVID-19 issues within Virginia’s program. The Cavaliers are still dealing with virus issues and haven’t played since Dec. 13.

Virginia’s next scheduled game is a Jan. 12 matchup with Wake Forest in Charlottesville.

Games with Louisville and Syracuse were recently postponed as the Wahoos continue to deal with the impacts of COVID-19. The Cavaliers were supposed to meet Louisville last Sunday before playing Syracuse on Thursday.

The ACC didn’t share any rescheduling news regarding the program’s games with Louisville and Syracuse.

Through the opening portion of the season, Virginia has played just five games and two conference games. The Cavaliers are 0-5 overall and 0-2 in the ACC, as they hope to turn things around when they return to conference action.

WAYNESBORO GENERIC — BASKETBALL
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert