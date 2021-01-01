Virginia, Virginia Tech square off in clash of top 25 teams

Both teams want their benches to bring energy and excitement to a game played in front of a mostly empty JPJ Arena on Saturday afternoon.

The sideline wasn’t the only reason for Virginia’s win over the Fighting Irish, though. UVa limited Notre Dame to 25% shooting from beyond the arc, and the Cavaliers committed a season-low five turnovers to go with 14 assists.

After losing to Gonzaga and struggling with turnovers, the Wahoos took care of the ball and played better defense against Notre Dame. The performance wasn’t perfect, but it was certainly improved.

“We definitely made a step in the right direction,” Virginia forward Sam Hauser said of the defense. “Gonzaga really exposed us on that end of the floor.”

Clark also played an important role in Virginia’s win over Notre Dame.

The talented point guard scored 18 points in last season’s first win over Virginia Tech before scoring 10 in the win in Blacksburg, and he finished the win over Notre Dame with 19 points, five assists and no turnovers. The junior point guard played his best game of the season against the Fighting Irish.