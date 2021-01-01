Virginia-Virginia Tech men's basketball game postponed following positive COVID-19 test

The Virginia men's basketball team's scheduled matchup with Virginia Tech on Saturday has been postponed, the ACC announced Friday.

The game was called off due to a positive COVID-19 test of a Virginia staff member.

The game against the Hokies would’ve featured a matchup between ranked squads. Instead, the two teams may try to reschedule the game for a later date.

The news is yet another schedule change for Virginia, which is feeling the impact of COVID-19 this season. The program went into a 10-day pause in December due to a positive COVID-19 test within the team.

Tony Bennett’s team has played just seven games this season, with four games being postponed or canceled without yet being made up or replaced.

Another 10-day pause may be necessary for UVa, depending on the members of the program deemed close contacts to the infected individual. The Cavaliers are next scheduled to play on Jan. 6 against Wake Forest. The Wahoos are slated to host the Demon Deacons.

The Cavaliers now have had two ACC contests postponed. UVa’s game at Wake Forest on Dec. 16 was postponed earlier this year due to COVID-19 issues within the Demon Deacons' program. It’s unclear when that game might be made up.

Virginia opened ACC play on Wednesday with a 66-57 victory over Notre Dame. It’s unclear when the Cavaliers will be ready to return to conference action following another COVID-19 setback.

