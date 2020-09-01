Virginia-Virginia Tech football game will be nationally televised

Barring any scheduling changes, Virginia and Virginia Tech will open their 2020 football seasons against each other in the Commonwealth Cup.

The ACC announced game times for the first two weeks of the 2020 season, and the Cavaliers and Hokies will face off on Sept. 19 at Lane Stadium on ABC. The game will kick off at either 3:30 or 7:30 p.m., with the final determination taking place after the games on Sept. 12.

A matchup between Miami and Louisville also is set for 3:30 or 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 19. After the opening week games, one of the contests will earn a prime-time slot while the other contest will be held at 3:30 p.m.

The announcement of game times makes the season feel more tangible.

COVID-19 caused the Pac-12 and Big Ten to cancel their fall football seasons, but the ACC, Big 12 and SEC remain on course to play this fall. With the calendar flipping to September, UVa’s football season is less than three weeks away from starting.

Increases of COVID-19 within the athletic program or campus community still threaten the season, but the ACC believes it can start on time and play football this fall. That means months of following stringent health protocols could leave the Wahoos with the reward of opening the season with a critically important game.