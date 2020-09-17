Virginia-Virginia Tech football game rescheduled for Dec. 12

After originally being moved to the start of the season, the Virginia football team’s rivalry game with Virginia Tech is returning to the end of the season.
The ACC announced Thursday that the two football programs will play Dec. 12 in Blacksburg. Game time and television information are yet to be determined.
The Sept. 19 game between the two programs was postponed after Virginia Tech players tested positive for COVID-19 and additional players needed to quarantine due to contact tracing protocols.
UVa players were frustrated by the postponement.
“It was really hard for them, especially the upperclassmen,” Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall said on his Tuesday radio show. “And let’s face it, no one knows how long the season is going to go. The uncertainty has already shown with games being postponed, games being canceled, games being moved around, and what they were clear and hopeful for is they would get that one in, for sure.”
The rescheduled game gives UVa a chance to play for the Commonwealth Cup this fall.
Adding the game to the schedule doesn’t mean the game is certain to be played, though. North Carolina’s game with Charlotte, which was scheduled for Saturday, was canceled after positive tests and contact tracing within Charlotte’s program left it unable to compete.
COVID-19 will likely remain an obstacle throughout the season, making every game on Virginia’s schedule tentative.
UVa is hopeful it can compete with the Hokies again after it won last season’s matchup 39-30, picking up its first win in the rivalry in 15 seasons. The Cavaliers haven’t won in Blacksburg since 1998.
Barring any drastic changes, the Wahoos will likely face the Hokies in an unusual road environment. Current guidance limits attendance at UVa and Virginia Tech home football games to 1,000 people.
Regardless of the restrictions, both teams will accept whatever conditions are required to complete the game safely this season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!