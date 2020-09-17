Virginia-Virginia Tech football game rescheduled for Dec. 12

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After originally being moved to the start of the season, the Virginia football team’s rivalry game with Virginia Tech is returning to the end of the season.

The ACC announced Thursday that the two football programs will play Dec. 12 in Blacksburg. Game time and television information are yet to be determined.

The Sept. 19 game between the two programs was postponed after Virginia Tech players tested positive for COVID-19 and additional players needed to quarantine due to contact tracing protocols.

UVa players were frustrated by the postponement.

“It was really hard for them, especially the upperclassmen,” Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall said on his Tuesday radio show. “And let’s face it, no one knows how long the season is going to go. The uncertainty has already shown with games being postponed, games being canceled, games being moved around, and what they were clear and hopeful for is they would get that one in, for sure.”

The rescheduled game gives UVa a chance to play for the Commonwealth Cup this fall.