Virginia-USC matchup a battle of historically successful men’s tennis programs

Virginia wants to add national title No. 5 this season, building on an impressive tradition. It has the pieces to win four more matches. Graduate student Carl Soderlund is the seventh-ranked singles player nationally, according to national rankings released on May 5 by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.

Freshman Jeffrey von der Schulenberg is 44th nationally, and fellow freshman Iñaki Montes checks in at No. 61. The singles roster is deep, which helps when the Cavaliers happen to drop the doubles point.

“We feel like our doubles point is as good as anybody,” Pedroso said. “We’re looking to win that doubles point. If we win it, we feel like we’re extremely tough to beat, and if we lose it, we still think we can get four points against anyone in the country if we compete hard.”

Pedroso also credits the team’s tight bond for much of its success this season. He’s enjoyed how his team supports every individual on the squad, focusing on picking up wins as a unit however possible. Players want individual success, but the talented group has bought into the idea of succeeding as a unit first.

USC and Virginia are among the most prestigious men’s tennis programs in the country, and Monday’s match pins two heavyweights in the sport.

This season, UVa has a slight edge on paper, but USC has the tools to remain competitive. The Trojans have won six matches in a row, and they seem to be peaking at the right time of the season.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.