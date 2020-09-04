Virginia unveils schedules for fall Olympic sports teams

While Virginia fans won’t be able to attend the games in-person — unless they’re related to a student-athlete or coach — the promise of a fall season certainly excites UVa supporters hoping to watch their teams in action on TV or through streaming platforms.
There won’t be fall NCAA championships due to COVID-19, but the ACC believes it can safely hold fall seasons and conference championships. Virginia’s fall athletic programs learned their paths to their respective ACC postseason events Friday.
Men’s soccer
Let’s start with the UVa fall Olympic sport program that had the most success in 2019. The Cavaliers were a successful penalty kick shootout away from winning the national championship last year.
Despite losing a few key pieces to the professional ranks, the Cavaliers hope to win the ACC again in 2020. Here is a look at Virginia's fall schedule:
Sept. 11 vs. Clemson
Sept. 18 vs. Syracuse
Those two contests represent exhibitions in Charlottesville prior to the start of the season. The team will compete in what the ACC is dubbing the “North Region.” The group includes Louisville, Notre Dame, Pitt, Syracuse and Virginia Tech.
The top four teams in the region qualify for the ACC Tournament quarterfinals on Nov. 15.
Oct. 2 at Virginia Tech
Oct. 9 vs. Louisville
Oct. 16 vs. Pittsburgh
Oct. 23 at Notre Dame
Oct. 30 at Syracuse
Nov. 6 vs. Virginia Tech
UVa plays a game per week, which falls in line with what head coach George Gelnovatch wanted when discussing scheduling this offseason. While six games aren’t many, there’s an ACC championship on the line this fall.
Women’s soccer
Despite an early NCAA Tournament exit, the Cavaliers came just short of winning the ACC Tournament last season. They were among the best ACC teams all season.
With a key group of returners, the Wahoos hope to maintain that momentum entering 2020. UVa plays an 11-game slate this fall.
Sept. 12 vs. Virginia Tech
Sept. 17 at Duke
Sept. 20 at Clemson
Sept. 25 at Virginia Tech
Oct. 1 vs. Pittsburgh
Oct. 4 vs. Miami
Oct. 8 at North Carolina
Oct. 15 vs. Louisville
Oct. 18 vs. Florida State
Oct. 29 at Boston College
Nov. 1 at Syracuse
It’s worth noting that only eight of UVa’s 11 games count as ACC games. Both matches against Virginia Tech and the Oct. 8 showdown at North Carolina will be designated nonconference games.
The ACC quarterfinals begin on Nov. 10.
Field hockey
Fresh off a Final Four appearance last year, the Cavaliers feature a quick, conference-only slate.
Sept. 26 and 27 vs. Wake Forest
Oct. 2 and Oct. 4 vs. Syracuse
Oct. 11 and Oct. 12 at North Carolina
Oct. 18 at Boston College
Oct. 23 and 24 vs. Louisville
Oct. 31 at Duke
The Cavaliers face four opponents twice over a three-day stretch, which should make for exciting competition as coaches and teams attempt to adjust to facing the same squad in such a short time frame. The first round of the conference tournament begins on Nov. 5.
Volleyball
The ACC volleyball season begins on Sept. 17 and runs through Oct. 25. The 15 ACC squads form three regions, with UVa joining a pod with Duke, North Carolina, N.C. State and Virginia Tech.
Virginia plays its four region opponents twice to wrap up a fall season.
Oct. 2 and 3 vs. Duke
Oct. 9 and 11 at North Carolina
Oct. 16 and 18 at Virginia Tech
Oct. 23 and 24 vs. N.C. State
The weekend of Oct. 31 is available for potential make-up games. There is no ACC Tournament.
Cross country
UVa’s cross country program will compete in three events prior to the ACC Championship on Oct. 30, which includes all 15 men’s and all 15 women’s programs.
Sept. 25: Virginia Invite
Oct. 7: N.C. State Invitational
Oct. 16: Virginia/Panorama Farms Invitational
Both Virginia events take place at Panorama Farms in Earlysville, while the N.C. State event will be held in Cary, North Carolina.
