Virginia unveils schedules for fall Olympic sports teams
Virginia unveils schedules for fall Olympic sports teams

20191024_cdp_sports_uvawomenssoccer5.JPG

Virginia's Rebecca Jarrett (right) dribbles the ball down the field during a game against No. 12 Louisville at Klöckner Stadium.

 ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS

While Virginia fans won’t be able to attend the games in-person — unless they’re related to a student-athlete or coach — the promise of a fall season certainly excites UVa supporters hoping to watch their teams in action on TV or through streaming platforms.

There won’t be fall NCAA championships due to COVID-19, but the ACC believes it can safely hold fall seasons and conference championships. Virginia’s fall athletic programs learned their paths to their respective ACC postseason events Friday.

Men’s soccer

Let’s start with the UVa fall Olympic sport program that had the most success in 2019. The Cavaliers were a successful penalty kick shootout away from winning the national championship last year.

Despite losing a few key pieces to the professional ranks, the Cavaliers hope to win the ACC again in 2020. Here is a look at Virginia's fall schedule:

Sept. 11 vs. Clemson

Sept. 18 vs. Syracuse

Those two contests represent exhibitions in Charlottesville prior to the start of the season. The team will compete in what the ACC is dubbing the “North Region.” The group includes Louisville, Notre Dame, Pitt, Syracuse and Virginia Tech.

The top four teams in the region qualify for the ACC Tournament quarterfinals on Nov. 15.

Oct. 2 at Virginia Tech

Oct. 9 vs. Louisville

Oct. 16 vs. Pittsburgh

Oct. 23 at Notre Dame

Oct. 30 at Syracuse

Nov. 6 vs. Virginia Tech

UVa plays a game per week, which falls in line with what head coach George Gelnovatch wanted when discussing scheduling this offseason. While six games aren’t many, there’s an ACC championship on the line this fall.

Women’s soccer

Despite an early NCAA Tournament exit, the Cavaliers came just short of winning the ACC Tournament last season. They were among the best ACC teams all season.

With a key group of returners, the Wahoos hope to maintain that momentum entering 2020. UVa plays an 11-game slate this fall.

Sept. 12 vs. Virginia Tech

Sept. 17 at Duke

Sept. 20 at Clemson

Sept. 25 at Virginia Tech

Oct. 1 vs. Pittsburgh

Oct. 4 vs. Miami

Oct. 8 at North Carolina

Oct. 15 vs. Louisville

Oct. 18 vs. Florida State

Oct. 29 at Boston College

Nov. 1 at Syracuse

It’s worth noting that only eight of UVa’s 11 games count as ACC games. Both matches against Virginia Tech and the Oct. 8 showdown at North Carolina will be designated nonconference games.

The ACC quarterfinals begin on Nov. 10.

Field hockey

Fresh off a Final Four appearance last year, the Cavaliers feature a quick, conference-only slate.

Sept. 26 and 27 vs. Wake Forest

Oct. 2 and Oct. 4 vs. Syracuse

Oct. 11 and Oct. 12 at North Carolina

Oct. 18 at Boston College

Oct. 23 and 24 vs. Louisville

Oct. 31 at Duke

The Cavaliers face four opponents twice over a three-day stretch, which should make for exciting competition as coaches and teams attempt to adjust to facing the same squad in such a short time frame. The first round of the conference tournament begins on Nov. 5.

Volleyball

The ACC volleyball season begins on Sept. 17 and runs through Oct. 25. The 15 ACC squads form three regions, with UVa joining a pod with Duke, North Carolina, N.C. State and Virginia Tech.

Virginia plays its four region opponents twice to wrap up a fall season.

Oct. 2 and 3 vs. Duke

Oct. 9 and 11 at North Carolina

Oct. 16 and 18 at Virginia Tech

Oct. 23 and 24 vs. N.C. State

The weekend of Oct. 31 is available for potential make-up games. There is no ACC Tournament.

Cross country

UVa’s cross country program will compete in three events prior to the ACC Championship on Oct. 30, which includes all 15 men’s and all 15 women’s programs.

Sept. 25: Virginia Invite

Oct. 7: N.C. State Invitational

Oct. 16: Virginia/Panorama Farms Invitational

Both Virginia events take place at Panorama Farms in Earlysville, while the N.C. State event will be held in Cary, North Carolina.

