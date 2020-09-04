Virginia unveils schedules for fall Olympic sports teams

While Virginia fans won’t be able to attend the games in-person — unless they’re related to a student-athlete or coach — the promise of a fall season certainly excites UVa supporters hoping to watch their teams in action on TV or through streaming platforms.

There won’t be fall NCAA championships due to COVID-19, but the ACC believes it can safely hold fall seasons and conference championships. Virginia’s fall athletic programs learned their paths to their respective ACC postseason events Friday.

Men’s soccer

Let’s start with the UVa fall Olympic sport program that had the most success in 2019. The Cavaliers were a successful penalty kick shootout away from winning the national championship last year.

Despite losing a few key pieces to the professional ranks, the Cavaliers hope to win the ACC again in 2020. Here is a look at Virginia's fall schedule:

Sept. 11 vs. Clemson

Sept. 18 vs. Syracuse