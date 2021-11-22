Virginia tries to move on from Pittsburgh loss and set its sights on Virginia Tech

He said it took experiencing a win in the rivalry to understand what one truly meant to the Cavaliers.

“It’s going to show that it’s growth. Every year we’re trying to get better,” Blount said. “With a newer program like ours – and our coaches have been here for a while, but it’s not 10, 20 years that a coach has been here – we’re getting new players. It’s going to help with recruiting, the program and just highlighting what we’re working on here overall. It kind of shows we’re trying to win the state.”

Armstrong said he’d like to enter the offseason with momentum, and a victory would grant UVa the opportunity to end the campaign with consecutive wins. The Cavaliers are already bowl eligible.

“There’s a difference between 8-5, 7-6 or 6-[7],” Armstrong said, “but 8-5 sounds a lot better than the other two. You might as well go off, whatever happened with Pitt that’s behind us, so just two wins and you feel a lot better and you kind of forget about all the other losses.”

A 7-5 mark as opposed to a 6-6 mark at the regular season’s conclusion would likely make UVa more attractive during the bowl selection process, too.

Some postseason possibilities for UVa, according projections from multiple national outlets, include the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in New York, the Holiday Bowl at PetCo Park in San Diego, the Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas or the Military Bowl in Annapolis, Md. ​

