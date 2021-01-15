Virginia travels to Clemson for toughest ACC test yet

The Virginia men’s basketball team responded well after its loss to Gonzaga, rattling off four consecutive wins to open ACC play. The Cavaliers look better on defense, and the team’s offense has been more efficient and less turnover prone.
Looks can be deceiving, though.
While Tony Bennett’s team seems improved, they’ve earned a 4-0 conference record against the three worst teams in the ACC, according to the NET rankings. On Saturday at 6 p.m., the Cavaliers travel to play at Clemson, the highest-ranked team in the ACC according to most metrics.
“They’re athletic, and they’re real tough and physical,” Bennett said. “I’ve always been impressed. I think Brad [Brownell] does a great job. They play hard defensively. They’re on the glass. He’s just a good coach and you got to be ready.”
No. 18 UVa (8-2, 4-0 ACC) has yet to pick up a victory over a team in the top 75 of KenPom’s rankings this season. No. 12 Clemson (9-1, 3-1 ACC) has seven wins over teams in KenPom’s top 75. The Tigers are battle tested, and they’re the most efficient defense in the country, according to KenPom’s evaluation system.
Defensive intensity and depth make Clemson a major threat to UVa’s ACC title chances. The Tigers have 10 players averaging 10 or more minutes across at least nine games this season. Ten different Tigers have started a game this season.
Virginia product Aamir Simms, who played at the Blue Ridge School before joining Clemson, leads the way. Simms decided to bypass the NBA Draft in 2020 to return to the Tigers for this season. His decision helped make Clemson an ACC contender.
Through 10 games, Simms leads the team in scoring with 12.6 points per game. He’s also Clemson’s leading rebounder, bringing down 5.8 rebounds per contest. The 6-foot-8 forward plays solid defense and is the Tigers' most dynamic offensive weapon. At times, he’s able to act as a point forward due to his passing prowess.
Simms is the player Clemson looks to for leadership and clutch scoring.
“[He] knows when to be serious, when to have fun, very likable guy and I think that has rubbed off and made him a great leader,” Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said of Simms.
In addition to Simms, Nick Honor provides 3-point shooting for the Tigers. The redshirt sophomore guard has knocked down a team-high 23 shots from beyond the arc. The Fordham transfer is shooting at a 44.2% clip from 3-point range this season. Honor also leads the team with 18 steals.
Guards Al-Amir Dawes and Clyde Trapp chip in respectable scoring numbers and quality defense for the Tigers.
Clemson possesses offensive options, but it’s the defense that makes the Tigers special. They’re particularly adept at creating turnovers, forcing 17.9 takeaways per game this season. Clemson contests shots, creates turnovers and limits transition opportunities.
UVa, which is coming off an 80-point outing against Notre Dame, matches up well with the strengths of Clemson. The Wahoos limit turnovers, boasting one of the best assist-to-turnover ratios in the nation this season. They also shoot the ball extremely well, using multiple scorers to rack up points.
Seven UVa players who have made at least five made 3-pointers also shoot over 30% from 3-point range, and four players average at least 10 points per contest.
“That is the way it’s always been in my time here,” Virginia center Jay Huff said after beating Notre Dame on Wednesday. “We’ve had numerous guys that can have great games. I might score, like today I scored 18, the next game I may score four. But as long as we have that balance, then it’s not a problem. Different guys step up in different roles and different games and that’s part of the beauty of our team.”
The Cavaliers need that offensive balance to take down Clemson. UVa could use a boost from role players such as Casey Morsell, who scored 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting against Notre Dame. A year after struggling with his shot, Morsell feels ready to take a step forward as a shooter.
“I am using 2021 as a new start, a new beginning,” Morsell said.
The guard plays tremendous on-ball defense and can sub into the game for Reece Beekman and Kihei Clark. Keeping Beekman and Clark fresh against a Clemson defense that does well to pressure guards will be important. If Morsell can score with any sort of regularity, it helps UVa’s backcourt production and gives Bennett a chance to rest Beekman and Clark.
Clemson represents the toughest opponent, outside of Gonzaga, on Virginia’s schedule thus far.
UVa looks improved since falling to the top-ranked Zags by 23 points on Dec. 26, but it’s yet to face a team like Brad Brownell’s Clemson group in ACC action.
“They make you earn what you get and you better lace them up tight because that’s just the way he’s developed them,” Bennett said. “They’re playing good basketball.”