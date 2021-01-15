Virginia travels to Clemson for toughest ACC test yet

UVa, which is coming off an 80-point outing against Notre Dame, matches up well with the strengths of Clemson. The Wahoos limit turnovers, boasting one of the best assist-to-turnover ratios in the nation this season. They also shoot the ball extremely well, using multiple scorers to rack up points.

Seven UVa players who have made at least five made 3-pointers also shoot over 30% from 3-point range, and four players average at least 10 points per contest.

“That is the way it’s always been in my time here,” Virginia center Jay Huff said after beating Notre Dame on Wednesday. “We’ve had numerous guys that can have great games. I might score, like today I scored 18, the next game I may score four. But as long as we have that balance, then it’s not a problem. Different guys step up in different roles and different games and that’s part of the beauty of our team.”

The Cavaliers need that offensive balance to take down Clemson. UVa could use a boost from role players such as Casey Morsell, who scored 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting against Notre Dame. A year after struggling with his shot, Morsell feels ready to take a step forward as a shooter.

“I am using 2021 as a new start, a new beginning,” Morsell said.