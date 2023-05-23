Former Virginia women's basketball player Carole Miller is heading over the mountain for her final year of college eligibility.

Miller is joining the James Madison women's basketball program as a graduate transfer, the school announced Tuesday. After four years with the Cavaliers, the Alexandria native will use her extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic to play for the Dukes.

Miller played in 84 games during her time with the Cavaliers, making 67 starts. In 1,922 minutes of game action for UVa, she averaged 5.2 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest.

Miller played and started in all 27 games for the Cavaliers as a junior, averaging 5.1 points and 2.9 rebounds per game while also tallying 21 assists in Tina Thompson's final season as head coach.

This past season, Virginia's first under new coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, Miller played 22 games for the Hoos, including nine starts, and averaged 3.5 points per game.

Her playing time dwindled when Virginia got into the heart of ACC play. Miller saw just seven minutes of action against both Syracuse (Jan. 26) and Virginia Tech (Jan. 29), then logged just two minutes of floor time against North Carolina on Feb. 2. Miller did not play again for the Cavaliers after the UNC game.

She heads to a JMU program coming off a season that saw the Dukes win 26 games, capture the Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship and make an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

"Carole is an extremely experienced player, and I'm thrilled to have her join the family," JMU coach Sean O'Regan said in a release announcing Miller's addition. "I've been watching her since her freshman year in high school and we were her first offer. She's tough. She's a great defender. She rebounds. She loves getting out on the break in transition and has a great mid-range game. She's a perfect addition to what we have."