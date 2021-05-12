Virginia track & field program focused on process ahead of ACC Championships

Vin Lananna likes to build.

The five-time NCAA cross country Coach of the Year led Stanford and Oregon to 11 NCAA team championships from 1996-2012. His construction of Virginia’s program, which he took over in September of 2019, took an unexpected turn last spring thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a season filled with health protocols and worry, the Cavaliers are still growing and developing ahead of this week’s ACC Championships, which begins Thursday and runs through Saturday.

“I’ll be honest, six months ago I’m not sure I would have thought we’d ever get here,” Lananna said. “Every day we were just waiting for something else to happen.”

Fortunately, the Cavaliers have made it to the final stages of the season.

Lananna expects the women’s team — which is coming off a historic performance at the ACC indoor championships — to be among the top teams in the league this week. The women’s squad finished third at the indoor championships in February, the program’s best finish since 1995.