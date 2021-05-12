Virginia track & field program focused on process ahead of ACC Championships

Vin Lananna likes to build.
The five-time NCAA cross country Coach of the Year led Stanford and Oregon to 11 NCAA team championships from 1996-2012. His construction of Virginia’s program, which he took over in September of 2019, took an unexpected turn last spring thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After a season filled with health protocols and worry, the Cavaliers are still growing and developing ahead of this week’s ACC Championships, which begins Thursday and runs through Saturday.
“I’ll be honest, six months ago I’m not sure I would have thought we’d ever get here,” Lananna said. “Every day we were just waiting for something else to happen.”
Fortunately, the Cavaliers have made it to the final stages of the season.
Lananna expects the women’s team — which is coming off a historic performance at the ACC indoor championships — to be among the top teams in the league this week. The women’s squad finished third at the indoor championships in February, the program’s best finish since 1995.
“I think that we’ll be a better during the outdoor season when we add a few of our outdoor events like the 400 hurdles and the hammer and the discus and the 4 X 100,” Lananna said. “You start to add those events in there it makes us a little bit of a stronger team.”
Virginia also boasts the reliable presence of graduate student Michaela Meyer, who didn’t compete for UVa in the indoor championships but has set the school record in the 800-meter run during the outdoor season. The transfer from Delaware is one of UVa’s top athletes, and she’s responded well to coaching from Lananna and others on staff.
Lananna says the experienced runner is “intellectually curious,” always striving to improve and willing to accept coaching despite such an impressive career at Delaware.
“I just feel like I have super big dreams I want to accomplish, and they’ve been helping me through this,” Meyer said on Tuesday night’s “Track’Ville Talks” Zoom discussion with dozens of community members and alumni.
On the men’s side, the expectations are lower at the ACC Championships this season compared to the women, but Lananna is excited about what he’s building. Only 10 of the 30 athletes on his men’s team have previously competed in the ACC Championships.
He’s hopeful for growth as underclassmen and some transfers learn UVa’s track & field standards.
“It is very important for the guys to just follow the process, do what they’ve been doing,” Lananna said. “Their individual coaches have worked with them quite well during the course of the year, and I think they’re poised for a good meet.”
Among the notable athletes is freshman thrower Claudio Romero. He’s won a few ACC men’s field Performer of the Week accolades. He holds Virginia’s school record in the discus throw.
The team, while somewhat inexperienced in ACC competition, has a few standout veterans. Junior jumper Owayne Owens won the 2021 indoor ACC crown in the triple jump. Senior sprinter Brandon Outlaw earned second team All-ACC honors for his 400 meter performance during the indoor season.
He’s excited for this season’s outdoor championship event.
“I think this one feels a lot different,” Outlaw said at the “Track’Ville Talks” event. “When I was younger I think I kind of got overwhelmed by a lot of anxiety and stuff like that. I think the impact of COVID kind of put a lot of things into perspective, just kind of made me realize nothing’s guaranteed. Now when I go out there and run, I just kind of enjoy myself and I appreciate the time I have now.”
There are plenty of bright spots as Lananna grows the program. A believer in “the process,” he aims to appreciate each building block as they come.
The accomplishment of making it to May with a healthy team isn’t lost on UVa’s esteemed coach.
“I’ve been doing this a long time,” Lananna said. “The challenges seemed to give us a pretty high bar, so I’m glad we’ve been able to get there.”